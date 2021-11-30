Chamber approves bill that increases transparency on rapporteur’s amendments

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Monday (29), by 268 votes in favor and 31 votes against, the National Congressional Resolution Project (PRN) No. 4/21, which increases transparency in the presentation, approval and execution of amendments General Rapporteur for the Budget.

The text that provides for the release of funds was voted on in a session of Congress and still needs to be analyzed by the senators – which should take place this Monday.

The measure was suggested by Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), presidents of the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate, respectively, after the Federal Supreme Court (STF) suspended payment of the amendments.

The draft resolution was presented on Thursday (25) by the boards of directors of the Senate and the Chamber. According to the proposal, the rapporteur’s amendments must be authorized in the vote on the preliminary opinion of the budget bill.

The expectation is that, with new transparency measures on the public resources involved, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) will withdraw from suspension to the execution of amendments.

On November 10, an injunction by Minister Rosa Weber that had suspended the execution of the amendments was endorsed by the majority of ministers. The decision would be maintained until the plenary of the STF analyzes the merits of the actions, that is, on the constitutionality of the rapporteur’s amendments.

Amendments may include programming or addition of values ​​to the schedules contained in the project, in which case they must specify the financial limits and the list of public policies subject to amendments, says the basic text.

Limitations on the rapporteur’s amendment

According to information from analyst Basilia Rodrigues, from CNN, the rapporteur of the matter, senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), closed the text of the report this Monday morning. The result ends up limiting the rapporteur’s amendments. Among the suggestions sent to the senator and the remaining doubts, the parliamentarians want to know if their amendments will be revealed from that moment on or if the measure will be retroactive, and if there will be any limit to the release of the rapporteur’s amendments, as well as what would be the scope of this. The justification is that the draft resolution will give greater transparency to the amendments made by the General Rapporteur and will improve the elaboration, approval and execution system. With that, it is expected that the Supreme Court withdraws from the decision to suspend the amendments. The new rules provided for in the proposal to be analyzed, if approved, should already apply to the 2022 budget law and will normalize the 2021 amendments that were already planned, executed and are currently suspended. What are the “rapporteur’s amendments” The rapporteur’s amendments are tools created by the Tax Budget that give the rapporteur of the Annual Budget Law the right to submit amendments that need to be prioritized by the Executive. As they are not clearly discriminated in the systems in which budget execution is controlled, they are also called “secret budget”. The Chamber of Deputies, according to technical note No. 63/2021 of the Budget and Financial Inspection Consultancy, of November 8, 2021, states that the rapporteur’s amendments “traditionally are used for the purpose of correcting errors or omissions in technical order of the budget bill, that is, an instrument made available to the rapporteurs so that they can fulfill the function of organizing and systematizing the budget piece”. The mechanism is criticized for allowing the government to distribute public money to its allies as it sees fit, thus allowing Planalto to use these amendments in negotiations for the processing of proposals of interest to the Legislature. According to a survey carried out by the NGO Contas Abertas, which oversees the public budget, exactly one week before the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios in the first round in the Chamber, the federal government invested R$ 909 million in amendments by the rapporteur alone. (*With information from Douglas Porto, from CNN, in São Paulo)