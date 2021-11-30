Chapecoense honors victims in an act five years after tragedy

Chapecoense held this evening (26) a tribute to the victims of the air accident that killed 71 people, including players, directors, members of the coaching staff, guests and crew, before the 2016 Copa Sudamericana final against Atlético Nacional. The tragedy turned five years old last Sunday, November 28th.

The tribute was held at Arena Condá, in Chapecó, and was attended by evangelist Deive Leonardo and other guests. The event “Forever Remembered” was conceived by family members of the victims of the accident.

Those killed in the covid-19 pandemic were also honored — former Chape president Ricardo Magro died of the disease in December last year.

Last Sunday, Chapecoense had already received several honors. Atlético Nacional, who would be the Brazilian team’s opponent in the South American final five years ago, posted a post on social media and highlighted the relationship between the clubs: “a friendship for eternity”.

remember the accident

On November 28, 2016, the Chapecoense delegation’s plane bound for Medellín, Colombia, crashed a few kilometers from the city where the club would play the first game of the Copa Sudamericana final against Atlético Nacional. The flight had departed from Santa Cruz de La Sierra, Bolivia.

Seventy-one people died in the tragedy, including athletes, board members, coaching staff and crew. Six people survived the accident, including goalkeeper Jackson Follman, defender Neto and full-back Alan Ruschel — of these, only Ruschel is still active in football.