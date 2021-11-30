Cheapest electricity bill for low-income families in December

Photo: Reproduction TV Vitória





The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) reported that low-income families enrolled in the Social Tariff program will not pay additional fees on electricity bills in December.

The green flag has not been activated since November 2020. Last year, the agency exempted all consumers from the charge for a few months, due to the effects of the covid-10 pandemic.

“With this flag, which indicates favorable energy generation conditions, there are no tariff increases,” he explained to the regulatory agency in a note.

For the other consumers of the National Integrated System (SIN), the water scarcity banner is in effect, with a charge of R$ 14.20 for each 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) consumed.

The new level of the tariff flag was created by the government due to the serious shortage in the main reservoirs in the country.

The band’s objective is to fund the activation of thermal plants, which generate much more expensive energy, and the other measures adopted to guarantee energy supply. Resources, however, will not be enough.

Also read: Energy bills can now be paid through Pix in ES

Families covered by the Social Tariff are exempt from paying the water scarcity flag. These consumers continue with discounts provided by the program. Percentages are established by consumption ranges.

“This means that low-income families, enrolled in the Social Tariff program, pay the brands with the same discounts they already have in tariffs, from 10% to 65%, depending on the consumption range”, informed Aneel in a note.

flag system

The flag system was created in 2015 by the regulatory agency. In addition to enabling the consumer to know the real cost of energy generation, and adapting consumption, the system mitigates the effects on the distributors’ budget.

Previously, the cost of energy was passed through to tariffs once a year, in the annual adjustment of each company, with interest. Now, funds are collected and transferred to distributors on a monthly basis.

In practice, the colors and modalities – green, yellow or red – indicate whether or not there will be extra charges on electricity bills. The green flag, when there is no additional charge, indicates more favorable conditions for energy generation.

The activation of the yellow and red flags represents an increase in production costs and the need to activate thermal plants, which is mainly linked to the volume of reservoirs and rainfall.