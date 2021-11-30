check credit card release schedule

Caixa Tem has great news: it is now possible to request a credit card, exclusively for platform customers. The hiring is 100% digital, all through the Caixa Tem app. With the card, you can make purchases in cash or in installments. However, due to the large number of customers for the app, Caixa is gradually releasing its contract. Therefore, check the Caixa Tem credit card release schedule below.

Through the Caixa Tem credit card, you can make cash purchases and have up to 40 interest-free days to make the payment. For purchases in installments, payments can be made with or without interest, depending on the conditions offered by the establishment where the purchase is made.

In short, any Caixa Tem customer can apply for a credit card. For this, you need to contract the credit card by selecting the “Credit Card” option in the app. However, if the contraction option does not appear, it is a sign that the product is not yet available to you.

This is because Caixa has a credit card release calendar for its users. After all, the app has more than 100 million customers, so the gradual release is intended to avoid app overload. Therefore, if you are interested in purchasing the product, you must follow the calendar below:

born in From January, February, March, April, May and June November 22 July and August November 29th September and October December 13th November and December December 27th

In other words, for customers born between the months of January and June, the option is available from November 22nd. Customers born in July and August have this release from today (29). On the other hand, those born in September and October will only have access to the card on December 13th, while those born in November and December will only have access to the Caixa Tem credit card from December 27th onwards.

