Check out Abel Ferreira’s speech on the plane before the cast returns to São Paulo

SE Palmeiras commemorations for winning the Copa Libertadores 2021. (Photo: Cesar Greco)

After winning the tri-championship of the Libertadores, last Saturday (27), in Montevideo, Uruguay, the Palmeiras players and coaching party continued on the plane that took the entire delegation back to São Paulo. Before take-off, coach Abel Ferreira made a speech to the group, thanking the support and making it clear that he is proud to be coach of Alviverde.

– From the bottom of my heart, today I’m a better coach because of all of you. It is a huge gratitude to be a part of this working group. Once again, thank you for filling my heart on the toughest days and thank you for putting up with me on the toughest days too. I am proud to be part of this group and to coach you. It’s an immense gratitude. I’m grateful that God put me in your way. Thank you, family – he concluded.

The Portuguese commander transmitted the message to everyone via the plane’s telephone. The moment was recorded by the club’s photographer, Cesar Greco, before the team returned to the capital for the sequence of celebrations with the fans at the Football Academy.

At Palmeiras since November 2020, Abel Ferreira reached his third title for Alviverde, being the second conquest of Libertadores. With a contract until December 2022, the Portuguese’s permanence for the next one, however, is not certain, as, after the continental conquest, the coach himself stated that “he will reflect with his family before defining the future”.

