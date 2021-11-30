Check the results of Quina 5717 and Lotofácil 2384 this Monday (11/29)

posted on 11/29/2021 7:56 PM / updated on 11/29/2021 8:34 PM



Who wants to be a millionaire this new week? – (credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal raffled, last Monday night (29/11), four lotteries: the 5717 contest by Quina, the 2384 contest by Lotofácil, the 2242 contest by Lotomania and the 175 contest by the Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 20.9 million, had the following numbers drawn: 28-35-45-64-72.

The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

super seven

With an estimated prize of BRL 1.8 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 1

Column 2: 8

Column 3: two

Column 4: 4

Column 5: 8

Column 6: 4

Column 7: 7

The number of Super Seven winners and the proration can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$9.9 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 04-06-07-10-28-31-33-38-47-50-55-59-69-70-71-74-85-87-88-94.

The number of Lotomania winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-03-04-05-07-09-10-11-13-15-16-18-20-22-24.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Watch the full broadcast: