Child reports friend at police station for stealing pencils at school

Ana Laura Queiroz* – State of Minas

posted on 11/29/2021 6:12 PM



Child reports friend for pencil theft – (credit: Twitter/Reprodução)

In a small Indian district, Kurnool, a child went to authorities to denounce a colleague. At school, the boy stole the pencils of other classmates and, apparently, the “crime” occurred frequently and for a long time.

Upon arriving at the police station, the boy told the police that he needed to “take action to put an end to what happened.” He convinced his friend to go to police headquarters, and the complaint was filed in the presence of the accused.

The authorities, to the newspaper “The Indian Express”, affirmed that the occurrence was completely unusual.