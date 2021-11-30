China promises 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines for Africa

China promised, this Monday (29), to deliver over 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Africa, according to an announcement by President Xi Jinping. The country also said that it will encourage Chinese companies to invest at least US$ 10 billion (R$ 56 billion) in the continent over the next three years.

Nearly 200 million doses have already been distributed by China to Africa, where vaccination rates are lagging amid growing concerns about the spread of the new Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, which was first identified in the south of the continent.

Xi said 600 million doses would be donated and another 400 million would be provided by other means, such as joint production by Chinese companies and relevant African countries. China will also conduct ten health projects in Africa, and will send 1,500 health experts.