Christmas supper products are up to 27% more expensive, reveals FGV | Brazil

In a scenario marked by high inflation, the Christmas dinner it should become more expensive for Brazilian families in 2021. Chicken and beef, eggs, bread, cod and wine are part of the list of products related to the festive date that registered a price increase in the 12-month period.

Inflation of items in the 12-month accumulated period goes up to 27%, according to a survey by the economist Matheus Peçanha, of Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV Ibre).

The researcher selected ten products, whose price variation is shown in the IPC-10 (Consumer Price Index-10). The indicator is calculated by FGV Ibre in seven capitals – Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Salvador.

In the 12-month period, between December 2020 and November 2021, the a whole chicken it’s the highest-grossing Christmas dinner item. The item soared 27.34%, followed by the increase in eggs (20.05%).

According to Peçanha, the strong advance in prices reflects a combination of ingredients, ranging from the heated demand in the international market for animal protein to cost pressure for producers in the field.

Feed, for example, are part of the inputs used in raising chickens and in the production of eggs. During the pandemic, the item was pressured by the appreciation of soy and corn on the international market.

These commodities rose on the back of the higher dollar and heated demand. There was also an impact of drought and the record of frosts in the country, which caused losses in part of the crops.

“Consumer prices reflect a sum of factors. There were climate problems, the impact of the exchange rate, in addition to the higher logistical costs with the rise of diesel oil, for example,” says Peçanha.

After chicken and eggs, the biggest increase among the products associated with the Christmas dinner was registered by beef: 18.68%.

The heated demand in the international market also encouraged exports during the pandemic, raising prices within the country.

This pressure, however, was lessened after shipments to China were suspended in September, when there was a record of suspicion of two atypical cases of mad cow in Brazil.

In 12 months, Christmas dinner inflation is also impacted by rising prices for olive oil (13.69%), breads of other types (11.12%), Cod (7.98%), wines (7.77%), pork loin (6.48%) and pork shank (3.44%), according to IPC-10 data.

Given the escalating inflation, the replacement of items on the festive date has become a more complicated task this year, says Peçanha.

The only one of the ten products on the list drawn up by the researcher that registered a fall in 12 months was the rice (-4.45%).

According to the economist, the reduction occurred after shooting last year and, in part, is related to better harvest conditions in the south of the country.

The president of the Association of Supermarkets of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Asserj), Fábio Queiróz, also assesses that the scenario for Christmas is one of pressured prices.

“We need to understand that part of the products, such as cod and wines, are imported. There is the impact of the rise in the dollar. It will be a Christmas of pressured prices”, says the director.