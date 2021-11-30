Chrono Cross has collaborated with another game, reinforcing rumor of remake

Chrono Cross has been getting a lot of media attention lately. It looks like a possible remake is in production, and it has now gained further traction with hints of a crossover between the first PlayStation RPG and Another Eden.

According to some information that emerged on Reddit, WFS (producer of Another Eden) made an update to the game and ended up leaving some information in the title codes referring to a collaboration with Chrono Cross, including some characters like Serge, Kid, Harle and, interestingly, Lucca (who is mentioned and appears little in the game, being playable only in Chrono Trigger).

Another detail mentioned is the fact that this collaboration will involve multiple timelines and parallel worlds in the story of Another Eden, which may also include some actions in areas like Burning Miglance Castle and Beast King’s Attack. It is also hoped that we will be able to include some of Chrono Cross’s names in our group,

Remember that this is not the first time that Another Eden partners with other major games, as this has already happened with Person 5, star ocean and the franchise Tales of, even releasing some characters from this title to compose the main group in the title for mobile and PC and several quests to fulfill.

Does a remake of Chrono Cross is it really in production? What do you think? Let us know in the comments section!