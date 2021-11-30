City of SP starts this Tuesday application of Pfizer vaccine as a booster for those who took Janssen | São Paulo

The city of São Paulo will start applying this Tuesday (30) the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 as a booster dose for those who received the first dose of Janssen. City Hall decided to vaccinate with Pfizer because the Ministry of Health did not deliver Janssen doses and because of the threat of the new variant of the coronavirus (read more below) .

By the instruction of the City Hall, anyone over the age of 18 who has had the Janssen vaccine for at least two months will be vaccinated with Pfizer from this Tuesday.

On November 16, Minister Marcelo Queiroga announced that those vaccinated with Janssen would take a “second dose” and would also receive a booster dose, which would total three applications of immunizing agents for the group.

Later, however, the Ministry of Health clarified in a technical note released on Thursday (25) that it recommends that people vaccinated with Janssen’s immunizing agent receive a booster dose 2 to 6 months after the first application.

Although other cities have already started the application, both the state of São Paulo and the capital of São Paulo stated that they were waiting for more doses to be sent by the federal government to change the population’s vaccination schedule.

In a meeting this Monday afternoon (29) led by the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, with the technical team of the Municipal Health Secretariat (SMS), Health Surveillance and hospital directors, it was decided that the capital will use the Pfizer vaccine for a booster dose for those who were vaccinated with Janssen’s immunizing agent from Tuesday (30).

With the discovery of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the expectation is to quickly vaccinate the more than 300,000 people have received the Janssen dose. The interchangeability follows a technical document from the São Paulo government, which allows the use of Pfizer’s immunizing agent in case of unavailability of doses from Janssen.

It was also defined that It is no longer mandatory to present proof of address in the city of São Paulo to take any of the doses in the municipal health network.

With the high rate of immunization for first and second doses in the capital and to strengthen national vaccination, anyone can come forward to receive the immunizing agent, regardless of place of residence.

The agency clarifies that possible cases of the omicron variant will have as reference the Municipal Hospital Tide Setúbal, in addition to the General Hospital Guaianazes, of the state government.

Monitoring the omicron variant

At the meeting between the bodies on Monday, a study was also presented on the epidemiological situation in the municipality, which will be sent to the managers of health units and also to the directors of municipal hospitals.

At the meeting, the following guidelines were agreed:

strengthening genomic surveillance to identify the circulation of the new variant;

reaffirmation of the guidelines of the Ministry of Health (MS) and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) regarding non-pharmacological measures;

isolation guidance for patients and family members;

the importance of quarantine for patients and contacts;

in addition to stipulating criteria for evaluating suspects and observing clinical conditions.

So far, the SMS did not register new variants in circulation in the capital. Since the discovery of the delta strain, the city government claims that it has not interrupted genomic monitoring in the city.

Weekly, the folder sends to the Butantan Institutes, Tropical Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP) and Adolfo Lutz, around 300 samples for analysis, genomic sequencing and case monitoring. At this moment, 100% of the samples from the last epidemiological weeks indicate that they are of the delta variant.

The collection will continue to be carried out in all regions of the city, but there will also be collections of suspected (symptomatic) patients coming from the African countries informed by the ministry and from the regions where they will reside.

The city’s health network was instructed to question every symptomatic patient if they had been in Africa in the last 14 days and, if the answer is positive, then the collected sample will be sent for sequencing.

According to the secretariat, all people arriving from Africa will have their data (name, contact and address) sent by Anvisa to municipalities and the health surveillance of the city of São Paulo will guide them to maintain a 14-day quarantine, in addition to monitoring ( via telephone) of the health status of each one. Anyone with symptoms of the disease will have the sample collected and sent for genotyping.

Last week, the city hall expanded its research and genotyping activities with the Butantan Institute, carrying out random collections of asymptomatic patients in places of great circulation.

Who can get vaccinated against Covid in the capital

To the first dose (D1) , people over 12 years old;

, people over 12 years old; To the second dose (D2) , people who have already completed the necessary interval between the first and second application, according to the immunizing agent used;

, people who have already completed the necessary interval between the first and second application, according to the immunizing agent used; To the booster dose (DA) , immunosuppressed over 18 years of age, who took the last dose of the vaccine schedule (second dose or single dose) for at least 28 days;

, immunosuppressed over 18 years of age, who took the last dose of the vaccine schedule (second dose or single dose) for at least 28 days; To the booster dose (DA) , people over the age of 18 who have had the Janssen vaccine at least 2 months after the 1st dose;

, people over the age of 18 who have had the Janssen vaccine at least 2 months after the 1st dose; To the booster dose (DA) , people over 18 years old who took the last dose of the vaccination schedule (second dose or single dose) at least 5 months ago;

, people over 18 years old who took the last dose of the vaccination schedule (second dose or single dose) at least 5 months ago; To the booster dose (DA), people traveling to countries that do not accept two doses of CoronaVac, and who took the second dose at least 28 days ago.

All the immunization posts against Covid-19 in the city will be in operation to apply first doses, second doses and additional doses: 469 Basic Health Units (UBSs); mega-stations with pedestrian access, stations that operate exclusively on a drive-thru system and the network of partner pharmacies. The vaccine is also available at 82 Integrated AMAs/UBSs, Specialized Care Service (SAE) units and at Health Centers (See the complete list of addresses).