Claudia Leitte rebuts criticism after being called a “genocide”

After Claudia Leitte was called a “genocide” for performing in São Paulo at the Blow Out event, where her audience was crowded and without a mask, the singer decided to express herself in a note, saying that the show in trio Elétrico format respected “all rules imposed by the Government of the State of SP”.

“It was only possible to enter the site by proving that Covid-19 had been fully vaccinated and, in addition, the event was held with a reduced capacity, with only 3 thousand people”, says an excerpt of the note, sent to the Metrópoles website. In the text, she recalls that other shows are taking place in Brazil, and the artists were not criticized.

Claudia Leite at the Blow Out party electric trio (reproduction)

“It is worth mentioning that, like Claudia’s show, many others have been taking place in Brazil and have not been criticized or put in check in relation to public health care. And not only shows, but also rodeos and football stadiums”, he adds.

“Claudia is a responsible artist and aware of her role, she would never make an event without the authorization of Organs assigned bodies and without the necessary care. It’s just enough to reflect on these selective criticisms and attacks, which are totally inconceivable and disrespectful towards the artist”, he concludes.

understand better

Accompanied by her electric trio, Claudia Leitte was the main attraction at the Blow Out Party, which took place on Saturday (27), at the Espaço das Américas parking lot, in São Paulo. After images and videos of the show go viral this Sunday (28), the singer was accused of promoting crowding while a new strain of coronavirus worries experts.

On Twitter, the hashtag #ClaudiaLeitteGenocida appeared in third place among the most talked about issues and the singer’s social networks were inundated with criticism. Netizens recalled that the singer defended the “stay at home” movement during the height of the pandemic and echoed the contradiction.

Users of the social network rescued a video the singer recorded last year, saying that “I’m indignant at the fact that people don’t wear masks, they keep crowding together, promoting gatherings, exciting gatherings. It kills”.

Watch the videos: