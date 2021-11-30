Claudia Leitte rebuts criticism after being called a “genocide”

After Claudia Leitte was called a “genocide” for performing at an event in São Paulo, the singer stated that the show in trio Elétrico format respected “all health standards imposed by the SP State Government”. “It was only possible to enter the site by proving that Covid-19 had been fully vaccinated and, in addition, the event was held with a reduced capacity, with only 3 thousand people”, says an excerpt of the note, sent to metropolises.

The document also reminds that other shows are taking place in Brazil, and the artists were not criticized. “It is worth mentioning that, like Claudia’s show, many others have been taking place in Brazil and have not been criticized or put in check in relation to public health care. And not only shows, but also rodeos and football stadiums”, he adds.

The singer's trio was the main attraction of the Blow Out Party, which took place this Saturday (11/27) in the capital of São Paulo. On Twitter, the hashtag #ClaudiaLeitteGenocida appeared in the most commented topics. The city of São Paulo responded to Metrópoles that under current rules, there is no longer a limit on people in commercial establishments. The publications in which the singer spoke about the event were inundated with critical comments because of the attitude. Claudia Leitte shared photos and videos on her social networks that show the public at the party in São Paulo. After images and videos of the show went viral this Sunday (28/11), the singer was accused of promoting crowding as a new strain of coronavirus worries experts.

“Claudia is a responsible artist and aware of her role, she would never make an event without the authorization of Organs assigned bodies and without the necessary care. It’s just enough to reflect on these selective criticisms and attacks, which are totally inconceivable and disrespectful towards the artist”, he concludes.

Understand

Accompanied by her electric trio, Claudia Leitte was the main attraction at the Blow Out Party, which took place on Saturday (11/27), in the Espaço das Américas parking lot, in the capital of São Paulo. After images and videos of the show went viral this Sunday (28/11), the singer was accused of promoting crowding while a new strain of coronavirus worries experts.

On Twitter, the hashtag #ClaudiaLeitteGenocida appeared among the most talked about issues. The publications in which the singer spoke about the event were inundated with critical comments about the attitude.

