Claudia Leitte rebuts criticism after being called a “genocide”

After Claudia Leitte was called a “genocide” for performing at an event in São Paulo, the singer stated that the show in trio Elétrico format respected “all health standards imposed by the SP State Government”. “It was only possible to enter the site by proving that Covid-19 had been fully vaccinated and, in addition, the event was held with a reduced capacity, with only 3 thousand people”, says an excerpt of the note, sent to metropolises.
The document also reminds that other shows are taking place in Brazil, and the artists were not criticized. “It is worth mentioning that, like Claudia’s show, many others have been taking place in Brazil and have not been criticized or put in check in relation to public health care. And not only shows, but also rodeos and football stadiums”, he adds.
0
“Claudia is a responsible artist and aware of her role, she would never make an event without the authorization of Organs assigned bodies and without the necessary care. It’s just enough to reflect on these selective criticisms and attacks, which are totally inconceivable and disrespectful towards the artist”, he concludes.
Understand
Accompanied by her electric trio, Claudia Leitte was the main attraction at the Blow Out Party, which took place on Saturday (11/27), in the Espaço das Américas parking lot, in the capital of São Paulo. After images and videos of the show went viral this Sunday (28/11), the singer was accused of promoting crowding while a new strain of coronavirus worries experts.
On Twitter, the hashtag #ClaudiaLeitteGenocida appeared among the most talked about issues. The publications in which the singer spoke about the event were inundated with critical comments about the attitude.