Claudia Leitte rebuts criticism for being called a ‘genocide’

Singer Claudia Leitte hit criticism this Monday, 29, after being called a genocide for performing in São Paulo last Saturday, 27.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @claudialeitteClaudia Leitte rebuts criticism for being called a ‘genocide’

Claudia received attacks, mainly by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro, who compared the singer’s concert with events of the president.

In a statement, Claudia Leitte said that the attacks are “selective” and “disrespectful”. “Claudia is a responsible artist and aware of her role, she would never make an event without the authorization of Organs assigned bodies and without the necessary care. It’s just enough to reflect on these selective criticisms and attacks, which are totally inconceivable and disrespectful to the artist”, says a note sent by the singer’s team.

Also in the note, she said that other shows were held in the country, with more people gathered, however, they did not receive any criticism. Artists such as Zé Neto & Cristiano, Barões da Pisadinha and Gusttavo Lima celebrated concerts with larger audiences throughout Brazil. “Other so many [shows] have been happening in Brazil and have not been criticized or called into question in relation to public health care. And not only shows, but also rodeos and football stadiums”, he said.