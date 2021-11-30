Claudia Raia says that Katy Perry is ‘limited’ and Internet users revolt

Fixed juror of the painting “Show dos Famosos”, shown in “Domingão Com Huck”, Claudia Raia it made a big splash on Sunday night and polemicized in the pop universe. The 54-year-old actress, who is always very humorous and cool in comments, praised the performance of Mariana Rios, which in the round of Sunday, November 28, honored the pop singer Katy Perry. But, in praising the artist, Enzo and Sophia’s mother displeased a good part of the web by saying that the Brazilian danced better than the American singer herself. Claudia Raia also stated that, in her opinion, Perry has a “limited” body.

“I wanted to tell you that you were brilliant! In fact, you danced better than Katy Perry, by the way. Because she’s an excellent singer, a beautiful voice, but her body thing is a little more limited,” she said.

Claudia Raia still insisted on saying that Mariana Rios did a better body performance than the honored artist.

“But you brought this! You brought that body of hers dancing. But I think you move differently from her and you brought her this way of moving, which is characteristic of her”, she stated.

See +: Claudia Raia recalls an unusual story at the motel

WEB DOESN’T FORGIVE

The repercussion of the words of Claudia Raia it was immediate. On social networks, the public has not forgiven and harshly criticized the actress.

“Then Claudia Raia went on to say that Mariana Rios dances better than Katy Perry and not even Mariana accepted a lie from these people. This picture is a total monkey”; “Boy, and Claudia Raia who just released that Katy Perry is limited”; “I just heard Claudia streak calling Katy Perry limited when she’s like that”;

DIEGO HYPOLITO ELIMINATED

the gymnast Diego Hypólito was the second eliminated from the “Show dos Famosos”, part of “Domingão com Huck”, shown on Globo on Sunday, November 28th. The athlete was in third place in group C and lost to Mariana Rios and Robson Nunes in the sum of the notes of the first phase of the competition. In his performance this week, he paid tribute to singer-songwriter Benito de Paula and received some criticism from the judges.

In the last phase of group C, the athlete ended up losing to Mariana Rios, who honored Katy Perry, and Robson Nunes, who gave a ravishing performance and risked everything by playing Mano Brown.

With grades 9.9 of cute and Black Gil and 9.8 of Claudia Raia and from the audience, the brother of Danielle Hypólito was in third place in the sum with 157.3 points. Mariana closed with 159 and Robson with 158.8 points.

“I have the opportunity to thank. Here we represent people a lot. Just having this opportunity to show an art different from mine, which I’m starting… We’re very weak in dreams and have to dream again. To go back to dreaming, we have to go in search of something”, he said Diego.

MAIN NEWS

The Farm 13: Discover the ‘Cobra Caninana funk’

Nanda Costa appears in a cute moment in bed with her daughters

Gloria Groove cries and says she can’t get over the death of Marília Mendonça

Father Fábio de Melo undergoes surgery on his arm

Piauí writer Assis Brasil dies, aged 92