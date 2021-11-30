Colombian mother and daughter win award for best cookbook in the world – Paladar

Two Colombian cooks, mother and daughter, and an editor with a passion for gastronomy receive this Monday (29) the award for best cookbook in the world in Paris.

Zoraida “Chori” Agamez and Heidy Pinto are cooks in Barrancabermeja (northern Colombia). Two years before the start of the pandemic, they investigated the origins and different ways of cooking a typical dish not only from Colombia, but from much of Latin America: the ‘envueltos’ (wrapped) or ‘tamales’ in countries like Mexico and Guatemala. Flour dough is cooked with various types of spices and wrapped in sheets of a multitude of varieties.

Tamales have a cooked pasta with various spices and wrapped in leaves of many varieties. Photo: Instagram @el_toque_colombiano

The dough can be corn, cassava, bananas, rice… it can contain pork, beef, vegetables or even insects, according to the writings of the Spanish conquerors of the 17th century.

“We then started traveling around Colombia to find out about its origin… We collected more than 300 recipes,” Heidi Pinto told AFP.

“Suddenly the compilation was very large, so we decided to make a book, but only about the wrappings with ripe banana, cassava and corn, which are found throughout Colombia,” he added.

More than 100 ‘envueltos’

Chori and Heidy cooked more than 100 envelopes to adjust the recipes. “We started experimenting until we couldn’t anymore,” explains Heidy with a laugh.

They wrote the book without help and then posted it on social media. On their blog, “El Toque Colombiano”, they posted a “map of the envelopes” with the recipes and the places to find the selected varieties.

“Daniel appeared, who wanted to buy the book. And we told him: ‘We don’t have it, we’re looking for a publisher…’, recalls Heidy.

Daniel Guerrero, passionate about gastronomic literature, immediately bought the rights to envelopes and founded the publishing house Hammbre de Cultura. Then he took a photographer to the cooks’ house.

“They live in a very humble area, we took the photos at home”, he explained. “And then the pandemic arrived. With 80% of the investment made”, sighs Daniel Guerrero.

“I took a risk,” recalls the editor. Interestingly, the confinement helped the business. “In a year and a half we sold 2,000 copies”, in three editions.

Daniel Guerrero sent the book to Edouard Cointreau, organizer of the Gourmand Awards. The most important event in the sector brings together an international network of critics, chefs and enthusiasts who choose the best publications every year.

envelopes won the main prize. Its authors receive it this Monday during the Week of Kitchens of the World, in Paris.