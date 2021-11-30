Colonel Siqueira comments on the alleged death of Colonel Siqueira





It caused a commotion on social networks on Monday 29, rumors of the alleged death of the person who gave life to Colonel Siqueira, a Twitter character who gained fame by satirizing pocketbookism.

A post from the site World Center Journal tocredits the creation of the character to a man named Sergio Liotte, who would have died on the morning of this second victim of pancreatitis

Siqueira, however, is still very much alive. in conversation with capital letter, the person behind the profile says he was taken aback by the story. And that even knowing the man appointed as the creator of the character. “I have no idea what happened. The guy who died must have said he was the colonel and they believed it.”

Also according to the post of DCM, Liotte would have shared profile management with others. Hence the explanation for the volume of posts. The Siqueira in life denies it. “It’s just me, I’ve always been one person.” And he quips: “They’re seriously trying to convince me that I’m not me.”

There are more loose ends. To DCM, Liotte’s widow said that the character’s face would be that of an uncle, who died in 2018. “Siqueira’s face was that of my uncle, a sick communist, who died in 2018 when this Bozo had already been elected. Tribute to a social worker who worked for 40 years in municipal day care centers in SP” Not true. Colonel Siqueira’s face was generated in the This Person Does Not Exist, a website that, as the name implies, generates human faces that do not exist through artificial intelligence.

Colonel Siqueira himself confirms, in an email sent to capital letter last March. Click here to read the texts published by him.