Colonel Siqueira died or not? What Forum discovered from this story

This Monday night (29), the profile on the twitter Colonel Siqueira, famous for publishing as if he were a ardent pocketnarist, denied the information that an alleged creator of the account would have died.

According to the DCM, who broke the news, Sergio Vicente Liotte he died of pancreatitis this morning, aged 48, and would be the profiler. The site spoke with Liotte’s wife, Patricia, who explained that the profile is active because her husband has opened the page for other people to publish his tirades.

“Whoever is posting more is people from Porto Alegre. I’m short on time. My mother is hospitalized, a serious case”, said Patrícia to DCM.

According to her, the husband wanted to remain anonymous, “but the time has come to show who he was and pay this tribute”. DCM editorial director Kiko Nogueira told Forum Magazine that the information is correct and showed audios and prints sent by his wife.

THE Forum he also got in touch with the Jardim Avelino cemetery, on Caetano Pimentel do Vabo, in São Paulo, and confirmed that a man named Sergio Vicente Liotte will be watched this Tuesday (30), from 10 am to 1 pm.

Twitter page says information is false

A few minutes after the publication of the DCM, however, the Coronel Siqueira page went public affirming that the information is untrue and guaranteeing that the creator is still alive. “Guys, what kind of mess was this DCM?”, questioned the profile, who also hinted that he would not have any wife.

In audio sent to DCM, to which the Forum had access, Patrícia explained that there were several collaborators from different places. However, in exchanging messages with the Forum via Twitter, the page said that there is only one administrator since December 2019, when the profile was created.

“I created the profile in December 2019 and started using it, I think in May of last year, right after the start of the pandemic. I’ve always been the only admin on the page, and I have no idea why DCM decided to post that,” he replied.

The person responsible for the profile also stated that he does not know any person named Sergio Vicente Liotte. “I was on Twitter when I saw all this crap, out of nowhere. A lot of people wrote to me and called me worried and sad, including my mother and other family members”, she wrote.

Identifying herself as the daughter of Sergio Liotte, a profile named Jess confirmed that he passed away this morning and would be the creator of the page. THE Forum contacted the page, but got no response.

“He opened this page so that some people could post too, I don’t know why they’re clowning, after all, it’s his page! I hope they can give due recognition!”, he said. According to the Forum, a man with this name would actually have a daughter named Jessica and a wife Patricia.

🟥 I WAS ON TWITTER WHEN I SAW ALL OF THIS CRAP, OUT OF NO THING. A LOT OF PEOPLE WRITE ME AND CALLED ME WORRIED AND SAD, INCLUDING MY MOTHER AND OTHER FAMILY. IF THIS WAS A JOKE, IT WAS VERY BAD TASTE. IF IT WAS AN ATTEMPT AT JOURNALISM, WORSE EVEN. — COLONEL SIQUEIRA 🇱🇷🇮🇱🇧🇷🐂 (@rightsiqueira) November 29, 2021