Confirmation of Ômicron on a Brazilian passenger coming from South Africa may not be possible

Passenger at Guarulhos Airport, where the passenger infected with covid-19 arrived. Photo: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli.

Male viral load is low

He tested positive for the virus on landing in Brazil

This may be the first record of the variant in the country.

The Brazilian passenger who passed through South Africa and tested positive for covid-19 on arrival in Brazil had a low viral load, which can make tests difficult and prevent the verification of which variant he is carrying. The suspicion is that he could be the first person in the country with the Ômicron variant.

The passenger’s sample, which is in quarantine, was sent to the Adolfo Lutz Institute last Sunday (28). The result of the sequencing should be delivered next Wednesday (1).

The passenger arrived in Brazil on Saturday (27). He had taken a PCR test 72 hours before boarding, which was negative. Upon landing at Guarulhos Airport, in São Paulo, a new test came back positive for coronavirus.

The Ômicron variant was classified as “concerned” by the World Health Organization (WHO). The organization also stated that the strain is a great risk for the planet.

“Given the mutations that could confer the ability to evade an immune response, and give it an advantage in terms of transmissibility, the probability that Ômicron will spread around the world is high,” said WHO. So far, there is no record of death associated with the variant.

This Monday (29), Brazil began to have restrictions on flights from South Africa, Botswana, Essuatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe, to prevent the entry of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus. The new strain has been identified in these countries and has been classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a variant of concern.