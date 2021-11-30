contest accumulates and prize goes to BRL 24 million

Quina’s draw ended with no winners in the main track. The numbers drawn in the 5717 contest, held today (29), in São Paulo, were 28-35-45-64-72. The prize, which would be R$ 20,985,373.00 for those who managed to match the five tens, accumulated and was estimated at R$ 24 million for the next draw.

Caixa reported that 166 bets made on the court will take R$ 6,193.90 each. The suit yielded individual prizes of R$ 82.57 to another 11,858 tickets. According to the bank, the total collection of Quina 5717 was more than R$22,588,816.00.

Quina’s next draw is scheduled for tomorrow (30), at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, at 7 pm (GMT). The 5718 contest will be broadcast live on the internet through the bank’s official YouTube channel.

How can I participate in the Quina draw?

You need to choose between five and 15 numbers in a universe from 01 to 80. Bets must be placed and registered in the system up to one hour before the draw, that is, accredited lotteries and Caixa’s official website accept games until 19:00 (Brasilia time) tomorrow.

How much is the price of a bet on Quina?

Since November 2019, betting on Quina has cost at least R$ 2 (with five numbers), but can reach R$ 6,006 (with 15). If the bet is placed on Caixa’s website, the player must pay attention to the fact that the minimum purchase in a virtual session is R$30. bank, which may include other bets.

How many chances do I have of winning at Quina?

By placing the minimum bet of five numbers (R$2), you have a 24 million chance of winning Quina’s main track prize. If you want to include another ten in the game, the bet goes up to R$12, but the odds also change and become one in four million.

What is Quina’s sweepstakes?

It is a form of group betting. Sold at accredited lottery outlets, bolões start at R$10, but there is a minimum fee of R$3 per participant. Caixa allows from two to 50 shares in this Quina pool.

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and revised by the newsroom before being published.