Corinthians can achieve best mark as home team in the return of the Brazilian since 2006

With the last victory over Athletico-PR, Corinthians kept its unbeaten record at the Neo Química Arena in the second round of the Brasileirão. However, Timão still has room to reach a historic milestone as home team in the next round.

So far, the team led by Sylvinho has won 25 points at home in the second round of the Brazilian Nationals. In retrospect, that’s eight wins and one draw. The number is reduced to seven consecutive triumphs when it comes to games with the presence of Corinthians fans.

The club alvinegro still has a commitment to fulfill in the East Zone of São Paulo. This is the meeting with Grêmio, next Sunday, the 5th, at 4 pm. If they win this clash, the club will reach the sum of 28 points at the Itaquera stadium in one return – an unprecedented feat.

The best campaign by Timão as host in Serie A since 2006, when the championship began to have 20 participants, is 2015. In that year in which it was six-time Brazilian champion with Tite in charge, the team acquired 26 points through eight wins and two draws in the newly opened arena – see the full retrospective below.

Considering the overall picture of the last 15 years, Corinthians’ best performance playing at home was in 2008. In the dispute for Serie B, the team won 28 points at Pacaembu. In short, there were nine wins and only one draw – a result that can be equaled this year.

On the other hand, the worst season was in 2009. On the return of that season, the Parque São Jorge team won three matches, drew one and lost five. As a result, only ten points out of a possible 27 were used. Due to the good performance in the first round, the club ended the tournament in tenth position in the table.

Check out Corinthians’ scores as home team in a round at the Brasileirão since 2006

2021 – 25 points

2020 – 18 points

2019 – 15 points

2018 – 16 points

2017 – 17 points

2016 – 15 points

2015 – 26 points

2014 – 23 points

2013 – 14 points

2012 – 21 points

2011 – 22 points

2010 – 17 points

2009 – 10 points

2008 – 28 points *

2007 – 11 points

2006 – 20 points

* The year 2008, as previously mentioned, was valid for the Series B of Brasileirão

