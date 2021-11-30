Corinthians confirms 16th participation in Copa Libertadores da América; see club retrospect

After the victory against Athletico Paranaense and the draw by Internacional against Santos, Corinthians confirmed its classification for the 2022 edition of the Libertadores da América. This will be Timão’s 16th participation in the biggest continental competition.

Undefeated champion in 2012 under Tite, the Parque São Jorge club has performed well in Libertadores, despite painful eliminations. In total, there are only 122 games, with 64 wins, 27 draws and 31 defeats, which equates to a 61.36% improvement.

Pre-octaves

Even before the round of 16, Corinthians was eliminated on three occasions: one in the group stage and two in the pre-Libertadores. In 1977, when the tournament did not have the same importance as today, Timão fell in the group stage, where it stayed third in a group with Internacional, Deportivo Cuenca and El Nacional (the last two from Ecuador).

In 2011, the first elimination took place even before the group stage. After drawing 0-0 at Pacaembu, Ronaldo’s Corinthians lost 2-0 in Colombia and was eliminated to Tolima.

Nine years later, the repetition. Corinthians even won the return game, at Neo Química Arena, by 2-1, but was eliminated on account of the away goal, as Guaraní, from Paraguay, won the first game by 1-0.

octaves

The great Achilles heel of Corinthians in the Libertadores is the round of 16 in the final. Of Timão’s 14 eliminations in the competition, eight were in the first duel after the group stage.

In the last 21 years, Corinthians has only passed the eighth on two occasions: 2000 and 2012. In total, there were seven eliminations: River Plate (2003), River Plate (2006), Flamengo (2010), Boca Juniors (2013), Guaraní -PAR (2015), National-URU (2016) and Colo-Colo-CHI (2018).

On three occasions, the Parque São Jorge club was eliminated due to an away goal, a criterion that was abolished and will not be used in the 2022 Libertadores. In the year of the Centenary, they lost 1-0 at Maracanã and won 2nd at Pacaembu 1. In 2016, tied for 0-0 in Uruguay and 2-2 at Neo Química Arena. Finally, in 2018, the scenario was the same as the 2010 elimination: 1-0 defeat in Chile and 2-1 victory in Itaquera.

Post octaves

Of the 15 times they played in the continental tournament, Corinthians only passed the round of 16 on four occasions: 1996, 1999, 2000 and 2012. Twice, they stopped in the quarterfinals, one in the semi and the other was champion.

In the first time that he overcame the ghost of the eighth, in 1996, he was eliminated for Grêmio, in the quarterfinals, in an aggregate of 3 to 1 for the team from the South. After that, came the two eliminations for Palmeiras, in 1999 and 2000 In a traumatic way, Corinthians was eliminated on penalties on both occasions.

Champion

The only time they made it to the final of the competition, Corinthians won. Undefeated, Timão beat Boca Juniors and was champion of Libertadores. This happened in 2012, magical year for Faithful.

In the group stage, with Cruz Azul, from Mexico, Nacional, from Paraguay, and Deportivo Táchira, from Venezuela. Tite’s team finished this stage of the competition with 14 points from four wins and two draws.

With the second best performance in the group stage, Timão faced Emelec in the round of 16. The first game ended up in a goalless draw, while the second was a 3-0 win at Alvinegra at Pacaembu.

On Wednesdays, the unforgettable duel against Vasco. After a 0-0 draw in Rio, Paulinho rose and scored the goal in Corinthians’ qualifying for the Libertadores semifinal.

For the second time in its history in the semifinal, Corinthians took on another rival: Santos. At Vila Belmiro, Sheik scored a great goal and guaranteed the victory by the minimum score. On the way back, Danilo made the tie and took Timão to the final for the first time.

In the decision came the much feared Boca Juniors. Heroically, Romarinho scored the equalizing goal in the final minutes and made Corinthians come back from Argentina with a draw. On July 4, 2012, at the feet of Emerson Sheik, Timon broke free with a 2-0 victory.

See more at: Liberators of America.