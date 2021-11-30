Corinthians forwards the hiring of Ricardo Goulart and journalist reveals behind the scenes of the negotiation

At the G4 of Brazilian championship of Series A, confirming a place in the Liberators cup of next season, Corinthians is with 56 points, having 15 victories in 36 games played. Timon faces the Guild, which is in the drop zone in search of permanence in the first division, next Sunday (05), at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

According to information from the journalist Flavio Prado, from TV Gazeta, the midfielder Ricardo Goulart 30 years old is available on the market and is interested in returning to Brazilian football. The sports board of helm is negotiating the athlete’s arrival as reinforcement for the next season and, apparently, the athlete’s arrival is very close:

“Corinthians is in very advanced negotiations, I would say practically closed, with Ricardo Goulart. Remember Ricardo Goulart who played for Cruzeiro? Well, he is leaving football in Asia and returning to Brazil and Corinthians has almost everything agreed with him. This information has a 90% chance of being realized, even a little more. It’s a nice booster. If you ask me how is Goulart doing? He’s fine, he’s been playing well. The club had problems there, so it’s a name that is very close to closing with Corinthians”.

With tickets for teams such as: palm trees, cruise, Goiás and International. Having as major titles in national football the conquest of the South American Recopa in 2011 and the Brazilian Championship in 2013 and 2014. And how individual awards the 2014 Brasileirão star award, the Silver Ball and the Golden Ball in the same year.