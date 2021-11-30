Corinthians has two players among the ten who most disarm right at the Brazilian Nationals

Full-back Fagner and defensive midfielder Gabriel figure in the statistical ranking of correct tackles in the Brazilian Championship. In third and fourth place, respectively, Corinthians players are only behind Fernando Sobral, from Ceará, and João Lucas, from Cuiabá – see below.

Fernando Sobral – 99 certain trips João Lucas – 85 certain trips Fagner – 78 certain trips Gabriel – 72 certain trips Éderson – 71 certain trips Pepe – 70 certain trips Yago Felipe – 68 certain trips Patrick – 68 certain trips Saravia – 63 certain trips Aderlan – 63 certain trips

Fagner has 34 games with the Corinthians shirt for the Brasileirão, while Gabriel has four less. The lateral, in turn, has an average of 2.29 correct trips per game, which gives an advantage of 84.78%. The shirt five hits, on average, 2.40 trips when in the field by Timão, which corresponds to 80.9% of use.

Namely, the shirt 23 misses less. There are 14 wrong trips, against 17 by Gabriel. That’s less than one per game. Just out of curiosity, the two players ahead in the ranking, Sobral and João Lucas, have 20 and 12 wrong tackles in 33 and 31 games, respectively. The data are from FootStats.

The Timão duo, by the way, is suspended for the next match, against Grêmio. Gabriel received the third yellow card eight minutes into the game against Athletico, after a foul on Cittadini in the penalty area. Fagner, in turn, was yellowed at 44, in a ball dispute with Nicolas.

