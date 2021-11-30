Corinthians lends defender Igor Morais to Serie D club

Corinthians lent defender Igor Morais, who was in the Under-23 category, to Rio Branco, from Paraná. The defender will defend the team from the South in the 2022 season in the dispute of the Series D of the Campeonato Brasileiro and the Campeonato Paranaense.

The official loan of the player was made through social networks in Rio Branco. In the publication, the club treats the athlete as “one of the great promises of Corinthians” – see below.

At the age of 23, Igor Morais competed in the Brazilian Aspirants Championship for Timão in 2021. Under Danilo’s command, there were seven games in the year, with no goals scored. He was the first and captain of the team at the beginning of the season, but ended up losing ground in the final stretch. The category was eliminated in the second phase of the competition, after 14 matches.

In professional, Igor was used by Fábio Carille in a friendly against Londrina, in 2019. In the following years, with Dyego Coelho and Vagner Mancini, he trained with the main team, but he didn’t make it to the field.

Hired in 2019, after playing at São Paulo base, the defender completed his third season at the Parque São Jorge club and will undergo his first loan. His contract runs until December 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, the future of the Under-23 remains open at Corinthians. In November, the my helm announced the club’s interest in promoting an international tour to fill the category’s calendar. In October, it was also revealed by UOL that athletes with a contract until the end of this year would not have their contract renewed, and those who still had a longer stay would be loaned out.

See the publication of the announcement of defender Igor Morais

Play / Instagram

Check the contract time of Corinthians Under-23 players

You can also check our page with the remaining contract time of Corinthians players, always updated.

See more at: Corinthians Base, Corinthians Under-23 and Loaned Players.