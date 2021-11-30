Corinthians recalls five years of tragedy with a delegation from Chapecoense: ‘Eternal remember, always’

The 29th of November holds a painful memory for Brazilian football. Exactly five years ago, in 2016, the plane carrying Chapecoense’s delegation to the final of the Sudamericana crashed. Corinthians, as it could not be different, paid its tribute this Monday.

In response to the publication of Chapecoense in the twitter, which says that the victims will be “Forever remembered”, Timão wrote: “To those who left on that sad day, our eternal memory, always” – see below. It is worth remembering that, in the year of the tragedy, Corinthians “left rivalry aside” and adopted the color green, from its greatest rival, to honor the victims.

The tragedy happened on the night of November 28, 2016, at dawn on the 29th in Brazilian territory. The LaMia aircraft transported Chapecoense’s delegation and some journalists from Santa Cruz de La Sierra, Bolivia, to Medellín, Colombia, where the team would take to the field, against Atlético Nacional, for the first game of the South final. Americana 2016, on the 30th of November.

The aircraft crashed a few kilometers from Medellín due to lack of fuel. In all, there were 71 fatal victims between players, board, members of the technical committee, guests and crew. Only six people survived the crash: athletes Alan Ruschel, Jakson Follman and Neto, journalist Rafael Henzel, who died in 2019, flight attendant Ximena Suárez and flight technician Erwin Tumiri.

This Monday, at 7 pm, Arena Condá will be the stage for a tribute to the victims of the tragedy. The event “Pra Semper Memorados” was conceived by the families of the victims of the accident and supported by Chapecoense. The event will also honor Covid-19 victims.

According to the GE, the event is expected to have 14 thousand people in the stadium’s stands. Admission is free, but tickets were distributed so that the distance is respected – the tickets, according to the city of Chapecó, are already sold out.

