Corinthians reinforces conviction for Sylvinho after vacancy at Libertadores and resignation of Renato do Flamengo | corinthians

The classification of Corinthians to Libertadores with two rounds in advance further reinforced the conviction of the board of Alvinegra in the work of coach Sylvinho, who will remain in the position for the next season in 2022. His contract even runs until December of next year.

Although Sylvinho has been suffering from external pressure and is frequently and intensely criticized by most of the fans at the stadium (such as the boos when his name is announced after the squad, as happened last Sunday, against Athletico-PR) and in the networks social, he has strong internal support and he knows it.

The assessment is that Sylvinho is a promising coach, whose work at the club is still in the development and adaptation phase, with the goal being strictly met and the possibility of improvement next season, with more time, rest and possible new parts.

1 of 3 Sylvinho in Corinthians 1×0 Athletico-PR — Photo: Marcos Riboli Sylvinho in Corinthians 1×0 Athletico-PR — Photo: Marcos Riboli

Strictly speaking, the objective for the final stretch of 2021 was to qualify for the Libertadores, which had already been achieved, but also in order to directly enter the group stage. At this moment, Corinthians is fourth, with a difference of five points from the first team that is in the pre-Libertadores.

Another point that counts in favor of Sylvinho’s permanence is the Corinthians internal environment, to which the press has no longer access since last year. The assessment is that the atmosphere is great, the coach has the support of the players, he has a good commission and everything flows as it should.

The relationship with the cast and the day-to-day of CT reinforce the director’s conviction in Sylvinho’s work and the certainty that the choice made was the right one. O ge heard reports from people linked to the Corinthians summit that Renato Gaúcho, for example, was not unanimous in Flamengo.

Renato, fired from the Gávea club last Monday, received a proposal from Corinthians in May. It was the board’s plan A to make up for the departure of Vagner Mancini, but he said no. At the time, he claimed that he needed to spend more time with his family.

A little over a month after the refusal of Timão, it was announced by Flamengo. “The world goes around, let’s go ahead”, was one of the phrases heard by the report of ge to understand Corinthians’ feeling in relation to the coach, who leaves Rubro-Negro with a worn-out image. He will no longer be wanted by the current management.

2 of 3 Renato Gaúcho left Flamengo after losing in the Libertadores final — Photo: Getty Images Renato Gaúcho left Flamengo after losing in the Libertadores final — Photo: Getty Images

Before the agreement with Sylvinho, who also said no to Corinthians was the Uruguayan Diego Aguirre. The now coach of Internacional made a counterproposal with values ​​considered absurd to the board. Something that was interpreted by Timão as a bad way of denying the proposal and “quitting out”.

Aguirre took over from Inter shortly after and is now in ninth place at the Brasileirão, a position that, at this time, does not even give pre-Libertadores a place.

For all that, the internal understanding is that Sylvinho was not and will not be a mistake, but rather a correct choice, given the other options that were considered. Hardly, the external pressure will cause a change of thinking from the top alvinegra in the short term.

