Corinthians tries to cross Palmeiras and hire Ricardo Goulart

Striker Ricardo Goulart, who recently terminated his contract with Guangzhou Evergrande, from China, is looking forward to returning to Brazilian football. After having his name indicated as a possible reinforcement of Palmeiras, the player would be negotiating with Corinthians, according to journalist Flávio Prado, from Gazeta Esportiva.

“Corinthians are in very advanced negotiations, I would say that they are practically closed, with Ricardo Goulart. Remember Ricardo Goulart who played for Cruzeiro, he was very successful there? That’s right, he’s leaving football in Asia and heading back to Brazil. Corinthians has almost everything agreed with him. Keep it there, Corinthians. This news has a 90% chance of being materialized”, said the journalist live.

It is worth remembering that the É GOOL website reported that Goulart sent his return to Palmeiras, where he worked in 2019. According to the portal, the attacker has already carried out medical examinations at a clinic approved by Verdão.

Ricardo Goulart was the great Palmeiras reinforcement for the 2019 season, on loan, but he suffered injuries and had his return to Chinese football requested by Guangzhou Evergrande.

To forward with Ricardo Goulart, Palmeiras overcame competitions from Corinthians, São Paulo, Atlético-MG and Internacional, as reported by the É GOOL website.

attacking midfielder’s trajectory

Ricardo Goulart made history in Chinese football, where he won three titles in the Chinese Championship, one in the Asian Champions League, one in the Cup and three in the China Super Cup.

The forward played for five seasons with the Guangzhou shirt, in which he played 171 matches and scored 111 goals. Over the past year, Ricardo Goulart was loaned to Habei, also from China.

Ricardo Goulart was revealed by Internacional, passed by Goiás, and in 2013 was hired by Cruzeiro. Wearing the Fox shirt, the striker lived his best moment in Brazilian football.

In two seasons at Cruzeiro, Goulart played 99 games and scored 34 goals. In 2015 the striker moved to Guangzhou.

In the middle of his career at Guangzhou, Ricardo Goulart was loaned to Palmeiras in 2019. But he suffered an injury and after just 12 games, four goals and three assists, he returned to the Chinese club.

