Coup: Venezuelan court suspends election in Barinas – News

The TSJ (Supreme Court of Justice) of Venezuela suspended the candidacy of the opposition politician to Chavismo Freddy Superlano, in yet another electoral coup of the Nicolás Maduro government. The candidate was running for the position of governor of Barinas, a stronghold of the family of former president Hugo Chávez.

Superlano’s victory would put an end to more than 20 years of hegemony by the Chávez family, who have ruled the state since 1998. The region is the only one that has not yet defined the winning governor of the elections, which took place on November 21.

The TSJ maneuver indicated to the CNE (National Electoral Council) the ineligibility of Superlano for public office in the country, according to the Argentine portal Infobae. The candidate would have violated at least two articles of the Venezuelan Constitution.

The delay in disclosing the results of the elections in Barinas led the population and other organizations, such as Voto Joven, to pressure the public authorities for the announcement of the next governor of the state.

The CNE declared that the JNE (National Electoral Board) should total the “remaining minutes on the election of the governor of the state of Barinas”, as the deadline granted to local and regional officials had expired without an announced result.

Superlano disputed the position with Argenis Chávez, candidate of the ruling PSUV (United Socialist Party of Venezuela) and current governor. Argenis is the older brother of the deceased. president Chavez.

Barinas’ domination began with the former president’s father, Hugo de los Reyes Chávez, governor from 1998 to 2008; followed with brother Adán, current ambassador of Venezuela in Cuba, between 2006 and 2016; and continued with Argenis, who has been in charge since 2017.