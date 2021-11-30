Couple with COVID and detained after fleeing hotel is isolated in hospital – International

(photo: Philip FONG / AFP)

Dutch authorities isolated a couple who tested positive for the coronavirus in a hospital and fled the hotel where they were being quarantined, officials said on Monday (11/29). A 30-year-old Spaniard and a 28-year-old Portuguese were arrested on Sunday by the Dutch police in a plane at the airport in Amsterdam.

The detainees were part of a group of 61 passengers from two planes from South Africa who tested positive when they arrived at Amsterdam airport on Saturday and were quarantined.

“We heard that there were people who left the hotel, even though we demanded that they stay. So we had to take action and arrest them,” said AFP Robert van Kapel, spokesman for the border police at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

“We quickly stopped them both aboard a plane and arrested them. Now they are isolated in a hospital,” he added.

The hotel where the passengers were located near the airport. This happened after Dutch authorities determined that 13 of the 61 who tested positive were infected with the micron variant.

One of the members of the couple was positive and had to remain isolated and the other was negative, but decided to stay.

A municipal spokeswoman confirmed the couple is in a hospital and “is being investigated for a possible crime.”

“What they did is not very smart (…). In the Netherlands, it is not illegal to be on the street when you have tested positive, but to get on a plane knowing that it is positive is something else,” said AFP, a spokeswoman for the Haarlemmermeer Prefecture, Petra Faber.

Read more about COVID-19

Check out other relevant information about the pandemic caused by the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Brazil and worldwide. Texts, infographics and videos talk about symptoms, prevention, search and vaccination.