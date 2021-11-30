Covid: ‘micron has only caused ‘mild symptoms’ so far, says a South African doctor who has treated dozens with the variant

PRETORIA – A South African doctor who has treated about 30 patients with Covid’s Ômicron variant says they have only “mild symptoms” and that, for now, they are going through the recovery period without the need for hospitalization. The WHO also said on Sunday that there is still no evidence that the new variant is more transmissible or dangerous.
For the past ten days, Angelique Coetzee, who is also president of the South African Medical Association, has seen patients infected with Covid but with unusual symptoms.
“What led them to consult me was a lot of fatigue,” she told AFP.
Most were men under 40 years old and almost half of them were vaccinated. In addition to extreme fatigue, they suffered from muscle pain, a dry cough or “itchy throat,” added the doctor. Few had a low fever.
On November 18, Coetzee alerted health authorities to this “clinical condition that does not coincide with the [variante] Delta”, which until now is the predominant variant in South Africa. The doctor was not surprised, because the condition was already being studied.
Days later, on November 25, South African researchers announced that they had identified the B.1.1.529 variant, named the next day Ômicron by the World Health Organization (WHO), which has multiple mutations and is likely highly contagious.
WHO
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday that it remains unclear whether Ômicron is more transmissible compared to other mutations in SARS-CoV-2 or whether it causes a more severe version of the disease.
“Preliminary data suggest that there is an increase in hospitalization rates in South Africa, but this may be due to the increase in the total number of people infected, rather than the result of a specific infection with omicron,” the organization said in a statement. , adding that the infections initially reported were among college students. “Currently there is no information to suggest that the symptoms associated with Ômicron are different from those of other variants.”
WHO said it is working with technical experts to understand the variant’s potential impact on existing Covid-19 countermeasures, including vaccines, “but understanding the severity level of the Ômicron variant will take days to several weeks.”