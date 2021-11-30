Cristiano Ronaldo vents and detonates France Football editor for alleged confession of passing Messi: ‘Lie’

Craque used their social networks to counter statements by Pascal Ferré, responsible for the Bola de Ouro award

After Pascal Ferré, editor-in-chief of France Football magazine, which promotes the Ballon d’Or, revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo had the ambition to surpass Lionel Messi’s number of awards, the Portuguese commented on the statements on his social networks.

the attacker of the Manchester United, owner of five Golden Balls, one less than the shirt 30 of the PSG, denied that this is his career objective and called the journalist a liar.

”The biggest ambition of my career is to win national and international titles for the clubs I represent and for my country’s national team. The biggest ambition of my career is to be a good example for all those who are or want to be professional footballers. The biggest ambition of my career is to leave my name written in golden letters in the history of world football”.

”It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Golden Ball,” says the post on his Instagram profile.

In the publication, Ronaldo denies yet another declaration by Ferré that he would be absent from the award ceremony for having completed the quarantine.

CR7 and Messi are among the top 10 in the 2021 Golden Ball, which will hold an award ceremony this Monday. Kanté, Donnarumma Benzema, De Bruyne, Lewandowski, Jorginho, Salah and Mbappé also compete. Click here and follow the awards in real time.

