Cruzeiro has an entire team of players on the last day of their contract; see each one’s situation | cruise

With the fall of Cruzeiro to Série B, the pattern of signed contracts also changed. The bonds, in most of them, are valid for a year and last until the end of November. With that, 11 players arrive this Tuesday, 11/30, living the last day according to the club and without definition about 2022.

According to the ge he found out, the players and/or their staff have not been contacted by the club in recent days, whether for a sign of renewal or refusal to continue at Toca da Raposa. The large part will not continue in Toca da Raposa.

1 of 5 Vanderlei Luxemburgo and Maurício Copertino lead Cruzeiro’s squad renewal — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Vanderlei Luxemburgo and Maurício Copertino lead the renovation of Cruzeiro’s cast — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro’s first step in defining the players’ situations was the renewal with Vanderlei Luxemburgo, signed at the end of last week. The coach has a contract until the end of 2023. Despite not having a sign from the club, some players, of course, know they will not stay at the club.

Ariel Cabral and Sobis, with a contract ending at the end of the year, have already said goodbye to Cruzeiro. Henrique will renew at least until he finishes recovering from knee surgery. Vitor Leque, also with an agreement until the end of the year, awaits a definition of the future.

Jean Victor arrived at Cruzeiro after terminating with Boavista. After getting injured, he was in reserve for Felipe Augusto’s improvisation on the side. He played 13 games and has not yet been sought out by the celestial club. Matheus Pereira is the only left-back with a contract for 2022. Rafael Santos and Alan Ruschel are back on loan.

2 of 5 Jean Victor Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/ Cruzeiro Jean Victor Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/ Cruzeiro

Norbert was hired with a recommendation from Mozart, but failed to take off. He also suffered from muscle damage, gained opportunities in the final stretch, but Luxemburgo ended Serie B with Rômulo in the role on the right. The player, champion of Serie B by America, should not continue in Toca. Cáceres has a contract, but the coach has barely benefited from it.

Rhodolfo and Joseph they are, in fact, on the last day of their relationship with Cruzeiro. The experienced defender didn’t get a streak due to a muscle injury, he had a chance with Luxa in the final stretch, but he didn’t engage. Joseph, for his part, has not been on the field since June.

3 out of 5 Felipe Augusto and Léo Santos — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Felipe Augusto and Léo Santos — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Leo Santos ended up as a starter, playing alongside Eduardo Brock. The player is on loan from Ituano. Despite having a contract with the São Paulo club until the end of 2022, it intends to raise other flights. Cruise is a priority, but has not been sought out in recent days. The coaching staff liked the player’s recent samplings.

Just like Joseph, Flavio arrived with the approval of Felipe Conceição. With Luxembourg, he made only four matches as a starter, amid the affirmation of Lucas Ventura and Adriano. Loaned by América-MG, it will return to Coelho and should be transferred to another club.

4 out of 5 Giovanni celebrates goal for Cruzeiro — Photo: Publicity/ Mineirão Giovanni celebrates goal for Cruzeiro — Photo: Publicity/ Mineirão

Giovanni was one of the main names in Cruzeiro in Serie B. And he grew up with Luxemburgo, with whom he rocked the net five times. He is another person who wants to stay at Toca da Raposa. Until this Monday night, there was no conversation between the parties for renewal.

Wellington Nor, absolute titleholder of the team when he was in physical condition, he was the one who most pleased the coaching staff. The experienced player told the ge who wants to continue in Belo Horizonte and “create roots” in Cruzeiro. It is another one waiting for contact to define the future.

Felipe Augusto is another one that was used a lot by Vanderlei Luxemburgo. He pleased more when he played on the left side than in his original position. It was also not sought after and should define the future in the coming weeks. He played 45 games in the year, with five goals and four assists.

Dudu and Keke, little used, will hardly continue in Toca da Raposa. They are lent by Primavera-SP and Tombense, respectively. Keke is even treating a foot injury, which almost made Crzueiro give up on signing the player, in August.