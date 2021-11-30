Cruzeiro: investors see change in bylaws as fundamental for SAF

At a meeting held this Monday night (29), at the multi-sports club of Barro Preto, the Cruzeiro board members answered their doubts about the process of transforming the club into SAF with the players who have been leading this transformation, XP Investimentos, Ernst & Young and Alvarez & Marsal. One of the resolutions was related to the percentage of sale of SAF Cruzeiro shares. Agents are looking to increase the share, which today is divided into 51% for the starring team and 49% for a potential investor.

O Super.FC found with people present at the meeting, some of the points that were discussed, among them transforming the investor into the majority shareholder, increasing the percentage. To do so, the first point would be to change the club’s statute. Investors want that to change, that there is a statutory reform to increase this situation.

They claim two things, the first: they want to have more financial return than the associative club, which would have 51% in the original mold. The second is about numbers. They claim that 20% of the club’s income will have to be used to pay debts over the next ten years, according to the SAF law. This means they would be entitled to 49% of 80% of the club’s value. In this way, a shareholder within the current model proposed by Cruzeiro would pocket around 39% of the total amount. So, they would actually need to increase the percentage number.

The councilors, at the meeting, were willing to change this distribution. However, the reform still needs to be voted on in an extraordinary meeting yet to be scheduled. Also according to the calculation of the Super.FC, the players informed the board members that Cruzeiro has not yet received even a proposal from investors for SAF. There are some interested parties, who are talking about the case and awaiting the change in the Statute.

