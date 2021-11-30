Cruzeiro moves to formalize SAF and initiate a transition in the management model; advisers meet to “clear doubts” | cruise

There is the possibility of being able to take the next step this Monday. The process in search of records takes place in notary offices and commercial boards so that the SAF is, in fact, created. In contact with the report from gee, Cruzeiro confirms that formalization is near.

Already using the benefits of SAF, Cruzeiro asked for the Centralization of Executions, both at the Regional Labor Court (TRT) and at the Court of Justice (TJ) of the state of Minas Gerais. Applications have been accepted and the club has 60 days to submit documents and payment details for outstanding amounts.

Deliberative Council meeting is scheduled

Also this Monday, a chat about SAF is scheduled, at 7 pm, in the social hall of Clube do Barro Preto. The president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, the president of the Deliberative Council, Nagib Simões, and representatives from XP Investimentos, Ernst & Young and Alvarez & Marsal will be present.

The board members who received the invitation were instructed to send the questions first. There will be a presentation to clarify questions about the transition being carried out by Cruzeiro.