Cruzeiro President Announces SAF Registration: “New Reality Will Allow Us to Rebuild the Club” | cruise

The president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, announced, on social networks, this Monday afternoon, the registration of Sociedade Anônima do Futebol. It is the formalization of Raposa’s club-company project and a new management model.

“Today, that wish has come true and we present for registration the first Anonymous Society of Football in Brazil. This new reality will allow us to rebuild the club”

– Among the great challenges we faced, one of the biggest was to make Cruzeiro a corporate club. It was a long job, from the first day of office, with dozens of meetings and meetings, many of them in the Senate and Chamber of Deputies – said the president.

Already using the benefits of SAF, Cruzeiro asked for the Centralization of Executions, both at the Regional Labor Court (TRT) and at the Court of Justice (TJ) of the state of Minas Gerais in recent months. Applications have been accepted and the club has 60 days to submit documents and payment details for outstanding amounts.

The transformation into a club-company is one of the important points for planning Cruzeiro for the next season. Last week, the club confirmed the renewal with Vanderlei Luxemburgo for two years and also announced the hiring of defender Maicon, the first reinforcement for 2022.

Deliberative Council meeting is scheduled

Also this Monday, a chat about SAF is scheduled, at 7 pm, in the social hall of Clube do Barro Preto. The president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, the president of the Deliberative Council, Nagib Simões, and representatives from XP Investimentos, Ernst & Young and Alvarez & Marsal will be present.