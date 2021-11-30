Cruzeiro signings for 2022: see who arrives, who stays and who leaves the club | cruise

Cruzeiro’s planning for 2022 remains hectic behind the scenes at the club. The board began to assemble the squad that will compete in the Campeonato Mineiro, the Série B do Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil. Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo wants a revamped group to return to Serie A.

In addition, in order to regularize the contracted, Cruzeiro needs to finalize the transfer ban, a FIFA punishment that prevents the registration of athletes due to debts. See, below, the concluded and ongoing negotiations for the arrivals and departures of the current squad.

1 of 2 Cast of Cruzeiro with Vanderlei Luxemburgo — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro Cast with Vanderlei Luxemburgo — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro

Maicon: 33-year-old defender was the first reinforcement announced by the club. He had been free on the market since June this year, when he left Al Nassr, in Saudi Arabia.

Fabio: goalkeeper renewed contract by the end of 2022 and could reach 1000 games for the club.

Vanderlei Luxembourg: responsible for avoiding relegation to Serie C, the coach extended the contract until the end of 2023.

nine players are on loan from Cruzeiro and were watched by Luxemburgo: defenders Arthur and Gustavo Rissi, full-backs Alan Ruschel and Rafael Santos, midfielder Vitinho and forwards Airton, Laércio, Vinícius Popó and William Pottker. See the situations of each one.

Rafale Sobis: player retired from the lawns. There was a farewell game and a party in the last round of Serie B, against Náutico.

Ariel Cabral: with the end of the contract, the Argentine who wore the Cruzeiro shirt the most times, is returning to his native country. Still no club defined.

Sassah: the athlete’s contract with Fox ends at the end of this year and will not be renewed. The striker was not used this season and was loaned to Marítimo, from Portugal.

End of contract players: in addition to Rafael Sobis and Ariel Cabral, another 13 athletes have a contract until the end of this year and have an indefinite future. The tendency is for the majority to leave the Burrow. They are: Norberto, Jean Victor, Rhodolfo, Léo Santos, Joseph, Flávio, Giovanni, Wellington Nem, Dudu, Keke, Felipe Augusto and Vitor Leque.