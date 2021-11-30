Cruzeiro will have to call a new meeting to change the corporate division of SAF | cruise

More Cruise News

The new corporate division proposed and defended takes place because – in view of the corporate division approved and allowed by the Bylaws – the club has not been seeing that it will be attractive to sign an agreement with any investor before the conditions approved at the meeting on August 3rd. At the time, it was agreed that Cruzeiro could only trade up to 49% of the capital to “possible investors”.

Those interested in investing in Cruzeiro, therefore, would be the minority in the model, despite having the resources so needed at the time by Raposa. Now, it will be defined what will be proposed for the composition of shares to be taken to the board for consideration.

There is still a chorus for the maintenance of Cruzeiro as the majority, but the reading is that a maintenance would bring difficulties for funding. The idea is that, if the change in the percentage division is really defined, the meeting should be called in December. If the maintenance of the current model is defined (Cruise with 51%, and investor with 49%), a meeting will not need to be called.

These and other issues were discussed this Monday at the board meeting with the club’s presidency, the chairman of the deliberative council and representatives of XP Investimentos and Alvarez & Marsal (who assist the club in implementing the project). fair.

The meeting was scheduled to clarify doubts and outline an overview of the club-company implementation process. The need for change was defended at the meeting, as found by the ge. However, there is no consensus on what the new division would be like (51% for investors or an even higher percentage).

Also in it, according to the report, there was question about the valuation of Cruzeiro that will be presented to investors. But, according to reports, the value was not presented.

Other questions were also made, such as, for example, how the allocation of the money contributed to the club will occur (will it pay off part of the debt? Will it stay with the SAF alone?). It was also mentioned that there are international and national investors interested in investing in Cruzeiro. But names of potential investors were not revealed.

Cruzeiro and XP Investimentos also explained that they are looking for the best project for Raposa, which combines a good vision of the “Cruise of the future” and also a voluminous amount of resources in Raposa’s coffers.

If a new meeting is called, it will be a step backwards within the SAF implementation project, since the approval of the draft was carried out in August. Now, a new meeting would have to take place to change the base draft of Cruzeiro Esporte Clube Sociedade Anônima do Futebol.

In August, the approval of the council was given with 217 votes in favour, five against and one null, in a meeting this Tuesday, at Parque Esportivo do Barro Preto. A part of the votes was counted remotely.

Draft of the bylaws of SAF do Cruzeiro

At 13 pages, the current approved memo (dated July 31) – and obtained exclusively by the ge in August – highlights that the “Associação Cruzeiro” will have 100% of the share capital of SAF Cruzeiro, but up to 49% of the capital may be sold to “possible investors”, based on the valuation of a multinational. Athlete rights and intellectual property will also be assessed to be included in “market value”.

“The Cruzeiro Association will hold 100% of the share capital of SAF Cruzeiro, which will be duly paid in with its intangible assets, such as its sports rights and intellectual property, which are being evaluated economically for the aforementioned payment, excluding the assets constituted by the club’s properties”.

Also according to the draft, each share holder will be entitled to one vote at the meetings, participation in the distribution of profits and the remaining assets of the company. According to the seventh article, “the participation in the Company’s share capital of a person or company that participates, directly or indirectly, in another Public Limited Company of Football in Brazil is prohibited”.

The notice details the composition of the Association’s board, which will be composed of at least four members, all with a unified term of three years, with reelection being possible. The four members are:

a chief executive officer (CEO)

a finance director,

a football director

a marketing director.

To choose this board, the notice emphasizes that they must be qualified, experienced professionals, with an unblemished reputation and who meet the necessary qualifications for the positions they hold. It will still be possible to set targets for administrators with consequences and applicable measures in case they are not achieved.

It will also have a board of directors, responsible for management together with the board. The latter will be in charge of representing the Association.

“It will be composed of at least 3 (three) and at most 5 (five) effective members, residing or not in Brazil, elected by the General Assembly for a term of 03 (three) years, reelection permitted” – the text says.

The Board of Directors must always pronounce on:

election of the members of the Executive Board, attributing their respective functions to the positions on the Company’s organization chart;

approval, prior to its execution, of contracts between the Company and any of its shareholders or companies that control them, are controlled by them or are under their common control;

acquisitions or sales of Company assets outside the normal course of business;

approval of the sale and constitution of liens on permanent assets;

resolution on the issue of debentures, subscription bonuses and promissory notes for public placement, pursuant to the legislation in force;

approval of loans and/or financing to be taken by the Company in an amount greater than R$ [500.000,00 (quinhentos mil reais)] monthly in any twelve (12) month period;

signing of contracts by the Company in an amount greater than R$[500.000,00 (quinhentos mil reais)] monthly in any twelve (12) month period;

choice of the Company’s independent auditors, obligatorily recognized for their capacity and quality of service provision.

granting of guarantees by the Company, with guarantees in favor of third parties, including shareholders, being prohibited;

approval of the Company’s Governance Manual, comprising: the Company’s Code of Ethical Conduct and Compliance and internal policies and rules that may be adopted by the Company related to or referring to its governance.

Cruise Participation

The document also states that, “while Cruzeiro Esporte Clube holds common shares of class A (of SAF) corresponding to at least 10% (ten percent) of the voting capital, the approval of the following matters will necessarily depend on its vote affirmative:

alienation, encumbrance, assignment, conference, donation or disposal of any real estate or intellectual property right granted by Cruzeiro

any act of corporate or business reorganization involving the Company, such as merger, spin-off, incorporation of shares, incorporation of another company or transfer;

dissolution, liquidation and extinction of the Company; request for judicial recovery or bankruptcy by the Company; participation in sports competition”

As long as Cruzeiro holds common shares in any amount, the approval of some matters will depend on a positive vote by the club:

change of the Company’s corporate name;

modification of the identifying signs of the professional football team operated by the Company, including, symbol, coat of arms, brand, nickname, anthem and colors;

use of a stadium or arena, on a permanent basis, different from that used by Cruzeiro Esporte Clube before the incorporation of the Company;

moving the Company’s headquarters to another municipality;

any amendment to the Bylaws that modifies, restricts or subtracts the rights guaranteed to holders of common shares of class A, or extinguishes this class of shares

Under the terms, Cruzeiro will retain ownership of its properties as well as its training facilities. With the TCs, they can be rented, leased, transferred as a loan or any other commercial relationship of the kind. The club’s name, symbol, colors and headquarters will be preserved.