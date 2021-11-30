Crying, message for rivals… Deyverson, hero of Palmeiras, takes care of Globo Esporte | palm trees

There was (more) crying, there was a message for rivals. Hero of the Libertadores do Palmeiras title, forward Deyverson took charge of the São Paulo edition of Globo Esporte this Monday. Alongside Felipe Andreoli, he presented the program and talked about winning the South American title.

In the opening, the center forward reflected on the emotions he experienced when deciding the victory by 2-1 over Flamengo, in extra time.

– Everything I experienced back there came only, the moments of difficulty, of working, chasing after selling salty snacks, working on the beach. There was a movie of everything I went through to get to where I got today – he commented.

More news from Palmeiras

+ Verdão catches Al Ahly or Monterrey at the Worlds

+ See what Leila will have to solve in the club

1 of 3 Palmeiras forward Deyverson presents Globo Esporte after winning the Libertadores title — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Deyverson, Palmeiras forward, presents Globo Esporte after winning the Libertadores title — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

In overtime, Deyverson stole the ball from Andreas Pereira and hit Diego Alves on the way out to close the score 2-1 in favor of the Palmeiras team. The center forward joked that he made the same movement as the doll on top of the Libertadores cup.

– Scarpa talks a lot to try to turn his foot when he’s face to face, because the goalkeeper will already fall to that side. I pretended I was going to crash there, I made the move that I was going to crash there. I did the same as the Libertadores cup doll. The photo is the same. It did seem predestined. I pretended I was going to knock, he (Diego Alves) already fell over there, tried to guess, I just tapped him. The ball still hit his foot, the crowd almost died from the heart. But when you puffed up the net, forget it.

Deyverson and Ana Maria Braga celebrate the title in the studio

With his irreverent style, the center forward took the opportunity to send messages to rivals such as Corinthians and Flamengo himself.

– Football is a joke, but it has to be constructive, not appealing, aggressive. And joy. Didn’t they (Flemish) sing when they won? Now they have to listen to us sing too… – Said the attacker.

As for Corinthians, Deyverson was asked about the classification of the rival to the Libertadores in 2022 and the possibility of facing them in the next edition of the tournament.

– There can be (Derby at Libertadores), everyone can bet on them, as they bet on Atlético-MG, on Flamengo. And we, “vapo” and “vapo” – provoked.

In the morning, the striker participated in the “Mais Você”, program directed by Ana Maria Braga on TV Globo. In the interview, he was moved by a message from his father and explained the most unusual move in the final: and an attempt at simulation after a pat on the back given by the referee.

During Globo Esporte, he was once again moved by mentioning his family and meeting up with Ana Maria Braga, who entered the program’s studio to give him a hug.

2 of 3 Deyverson gets emotional during participation in Globo Esporte — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Deyverson gets emotional during participation in Globo Esporte — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

After “Mais Você”, the hero of the title gave an interview to SporTV News. And he sympathized with Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo, from whom he took the ball in the bid for the title goal. See the video below: