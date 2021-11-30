“Cryptoactive is a safer way to invest in cryptocurrencies”, says Roberta Antunes, director of Hashdex

Cryptocurrencies have been gaining more and more space among investors in Brazil. But they still bring many doubts and questions. To talk about the topic, the MoneyPlay Podcast, program aimed at the world of finance, presented by financial educator Fabrício Duarte, invited Roberta Antunes, growth director at Hashdex, the largest manager of cryptoactives in Latin America.

With a degree in Marketing, she was CEO of Endless, a Silicon Valley operating system company and co-founder of Hotel Urbano. In the program, he explains the difference between the products available in this market, points to be aware of and whether there is still a risk of cryptocurrencies becoming a bubble.

Two years ago, Roberta joined the Hashdex team. He came from the United States, where he made a career with entrepreneurship and technology. For her, the challenge was huge, as she had never worked in the financial market.

Hashdex only works with cryptoactives, that is, funds and ETFs (fund shares sold as shares on the stock exchange) linked to cryptocurrencies and regulated by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Markets Entities (Anbima) .

This means that they follow security processes and criteria that ensure asset protection, unlike buying cryptocurrencies directly from brokers. In addition, cryptoactives have a specialist to manage them. “Even if you learn a lot, the chance of beating a manager’s result is very small”, says Roberta.

Having safer options in the market is important, as there are people with very varied profiles investing in digital or cryptoactive currencies these days, a very volatile market. Recent studies, says Roberta, have shown that timing when to buy or sell is very difficult on a month-to-month basis: volatility is up to 70%.

“Setting the day, then, is even more risky”, warns the director. “In five years, the chance of very positive returns is much greater. Crypto is a long-term investment.”

Points to look out for

Before investing in this market, it is necessary to evaluate some important issues, such as choosing which investment to choose, since there are more than 10 thousand cryptoactives available on the market. “The vast majority are rubbish or were raised in bad faith,” warns Roberta.

Taking care of the custody (storage) of the cryptocurrency, whether by the contracted broker or by the investor who has access to the digital currency key in their e-mail, is another fundamental point. If the “owner” of the cryptocurrency loses this key, due to hackers or carelessness, there is no one to turn to, it is unrecoverable.

Another point is that when you buy digital currency directly, you are responsible for calculating and paying taxes. But if the investor hires a manager, this process is much simpler.

The private key inheritance issue also needs to be checked. “It’s not like in the bank, when the owner dies, the money automatically goes to the heirs”, compares Roberta.” You need to leave a ‘mine map’ of the key without exposing access.”

You also need to pay attention to the size of the allocation in cryptocurrencies. “Since they have greater risk, it needs to be a small portion of their total portfolio”, he advises. Furthermore, the investor should never believe in promises of guaranteed returns. “This does not exist in any investment. Only invest in what is comfortable.”

Risk of a bubble?

The specialist usually compares the cryptoactive market with that of technology. “When Facebook bought Instagram and WhatsApp, the market didn’t understand why, as both didn’t provide financial returns at the time”, he says. “Today, no one questions.”

This, explains Roberta, happens whenever the technology is still in its infancy, as it is difficult to price. “It’s not the cash flow that you should look at, but the value that the company can achieve”, he says. For her, the blockchain has immeasurable value, but there is still investor fear due to negative cash flows.

The director believes that it is possible to face the high volatility of this investment. “A crypto can cost R$ 67, reach R$ 100 and then drop to R$ 40, as it is something dynamic”, he justifies. “But in the long run, it’s always growing. The annual minimum has always grown year by year.”

For Roberta, the market is still very early and has a lot to mature, so many cryptos will die. “The difficult thing is to know which one will win”, he concludes.

