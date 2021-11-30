China’s restrictions on cryptos and cheap energy led to the country becoming an option for miners

O Kazakhstan it may be a country very famous for the high quality of its potassium, the Tinshein pool (with its filtration system that eliminates up to 80% of solid human waste) and for Borat. But something few people know is that it’s a great place to mine cryptocurrencies, since the country’s energy has a very low cost.

If you’re a miner, you already knew that. But maybe you don’t know that the Kazakhstan (the best country in the world) is suffering from blackouts due to illegal miners from cryptocurrencies, those not registered by the responsible agency in the country.

The state-owned company that manages the country’s energy system, Kegoc (equivalent to our Aneel), has started to ration energy distribution to 50 registered miners. The reason is that the amount of “light” they use caused an emergency shutdown at three power plants in October. Kegoc also announced that these 50 “lucky ones” will be the first to be disconnected from the grid if there is a failure in the power grid. “Very nice” for the non-mining population.



What is the hash-rate of the image setup? Source: Reproduction/Dr. loup

Other measures to be taken to “offset” the expenses of the registered miners is to charge them a fee of 1 tenge (no, the country’s currency is not called Borat) for each kilowatt-hour consumed. This fee starts in 2022. One Boratcoin is the equivalent of 0.013 cents of Reais. Or 0.0023 Dollars. Along with that, the Kazakhstan is asking for energy from the Russians.



– Continues after advertising –

The news was first published by Financial Times. The newspaper interviewed Luca Anceshi, a professor of Eurasian studies at Glasgou University, on the matter. According to Anchesi, the Kazakh government (Kazakh refers to ethnicity) is taking advantage of the high consumption of crypto mining to hide the problems of the country’s electricity grid.

“But the battery is smart because it lasts longer, or lasts longer because it’s smart”? The combination between a bad electrical network and high demand from mining can actually cause blackouts in the country. Or better: mining can make what is already bad worse. And in the end the government can even use the mining as a not-too-innocent scapegoat. In all, six regions experienced blackouts last month.

The high energy consumption in the Kazakhstan appeared shortly after the China clamped down on cryptocurrencies. Industry companies migrated to the country after the Chinese government declared all cryptocurrency transactions illegal.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Engadget Source: Financial Times