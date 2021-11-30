Cuiabá x Palmeiras: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

Cuiabá and palm trees face off this Tuesday (30), at 10 pm (GMT), at Arena Pantanal, for the 36th round of the Brazilian Championship. O ge follows in Real Time, with videos of the main bids.

Cuiabá can practically define its permanence in the national football elite in case of victory. Dourado can reach 46 points with a triumph, a score that has never relegated a team to Serie B since 2006 – the beginning of the 20-team points-run era.

Palmeiras arrives without any responsibility for the match. It will be the first game after the Libertadores title, and Abel Ferreira will send a team full of youngsters and reserves to the field.

Cuiabá – coach: Jorginho

The coach of Dourado has the return of forward Clayson, who served a suspension in the previous round. The steering wheel Auremir is still undergoing treatment for a sprain in his left knee and will be embezzled again.

Probable Cuiabá: Walter; João Lucas, Paulão, Alan Empereur and Uendel; Camilo, Pepê and Rafael Gava; Max, Clayson and Jenison.

Who is out: Auremir (sprained left knee); Rafael Papagaio (belongs to Palmeiras).

Hanging: Alan Empereur, João Lucas and Yuri Lima.

Palmeiras – technician: Abel Ferreira

After the Libertadores title, Abel Ferreira will take only a few players who are part of the professional squad. The rest of the team will be made up of boys. Faced with the names listed, the trend is for young Garcia, Fabinho and Gabriel Silva to gain a chance among the holders.

Probable lineup: Vinícius Silvestre, Garcia, Kuscevic, Renan and Victor Luis; Gabriel Menino, Matheus Fernandes and Fabinho; Gabriel Veron, Wesley and Gabriel Silva

Who is out: Deyverson (suspended).

Hanging: Kuscevic, Zé Rafael, Gustavo Scarpa, Rony, Vitor Castanheira (technical assistant) and João Martins (technical assistant)

