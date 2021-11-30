Curitiba will test travelers from abroad to contain the Covid-19 variant

As a plan to contain the advance of the new Ômicron variant, Curitiba wants to test against Covid-19 as many people as possible from abroad. The information was confirmed by the municipal secretary of Health, Márcia Huçulak, in an interview given to Band B this Monday (29).

According to her, the monitoring work done now is the same one adopted by the city since the beginning of the pandemic, but which is reinforced with the identification of the Ômicron variant.

“Since we had the pandemic alert in March 2020, we have already set up a whole scheme and protocols, which are well known by the population. Even with the drop in cases, we insist on testing. We have collected from all people who come to us, including those without symptoms but who have had contact with infected people. With the announcement of the new variant, the orientation we provide for travelers arriving in Curitiba, not only from South Africa, but from all countries, is to quarantine wearing a mask and look for us to test,” said the secretary.

The protocol, however, also deals with the countries of Southern Africa with the identification of Ômicron. According to Huçulak, the warning made to all travelers is that they contact the central (41) 3350-9000. “Of these countries, especially in the south of the African continent, we are going to test regardless of symptoms or not, so that we can closely monitor the situation of the pandemic,” he said.

Also on Monday (29), the State Department of Health (Sesa) reported that it monitors six passengers who disembarked in Paraná and were on the same flight as the Brazilian who came from South Africa and tested positive for Covid-19, and may be with the omicron variant.

New Covid-19 variants

To avoid new variants, however, Huçulak remembers the need for care. “The use of a mask, social distance, ventilating the environment and constant hand hygiene are fundamental measures. The vaccine alone does not deal with the virus and this variant is showing this, Europe is showing us this. It’s a variant that could have appeared anywhere and taken because of the trips people take”, he concluded.