Cyber ​​Monday 2021: check out the best deals

Smartphones with discounts on Cyber ​​Monday 2021

Looking for a new smartphone? The Moto Edge 20 Lite 5G has a 10% discount on the Submarino, for R$ 2,109.10. The Galaxy S20 FE is also with 10% off in Americanas, for R$ 1,799.10. Whoever is looking for a much cheaper option is the Moto G20, which has a 22% discount, from R$ 1,099 to R$ 857.22.

If, on the contrary, you had your eye on a flagship, maybe a folding one, we found a very interesting offer. The Z Flip 3, a smartphone that we tested and approved, can be purchased at Ponto Frio for BRL 6,299.10 on your credit card or Pix, a huge discount compared to its price of BRL 6,999. Those who prefer a device without being foldable can also buy the Galaxy S21 for R$ 4,049.10.

Smartwatches are also popular.

What about smartwatches? The new Galaxy Watch 4 is with 10% off, for R$ 1,499 in Americanas. Anyone who doesn’t care about the current model can opt for the Watch 3, which is coming out for R$999 at the same store. For those who prefer an Apple Watch, the Series 3 is priced at R$1,499 at Casas Bahia.

At Aliexpress, the Amazfit GTS 3 is priced at R$ 1,060.38, with 43%, and OD Offers has coupons for that store.

TVs on offer at Cyber ​​Monday 2021

Looking for TVs? Americanas is selling a 32-inch Smart TV LED from the HQ brand (notice: we’ve never tested any of them) with 20% off, for R$999. This 50-inch Smart TV from Philips has 4K resolution and HDR10+ for R$2,299 , with 12% discount. Now this 43-inch AOC TV with Roku TV is priced at R$1,639. Samsung’s 32-inch T4300 LED Smart TV has a 13% discount, for R$ 1,399.

streaming devices

For those who already have a non-smart TV and are looking for a streaming device, Casas Bahia sells the Chromecast 3 for R$189.05 and the Fire TV Stick Lite for the same price, so whoever prefers the device from Google or from Amazon can take your pick. In addition, at Ponto Frio, the Roku Express is starting at R$349.99 for R$199.

smart light

Anyone looking for a smart light bulb, Philips Hue Go White doesn’t cost anything cheap, but it’s a great quality product. Prime users will pay BRL 700, 18% off the price of BRL 849. This Positivo kit with two smart lamps and two sockets with Wi-Fi costs BRL 278.99 for Amazon Prime customers.

This lamp by Geonav is coming out even cheaper, R$49. In addition, the lamp by Elgin has a great discount for payments on Pix.

TWS phones

Looking for a new TWS headset? Ponto Frio is selling the JBL Tune 215 for R$ 248.17, with a 17% discount. At Casas Bahia, the Redmi Airdots are priced at R$107, with a 10% discount. Apple’s AirPods are at a great discount, at R$999. Galaxy Buds Live are coming out for just R$399, almost half their price of R$761.24.

Amazon offers

As we speak on Amazon, Jeff Bezos’ company continues to offer the 10th generation Kindle (ie 2020 model) at 20% off, for R$319. The company also sells the 4th generation Echo Dot for R$ 299 (25% discount), and Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) for R$ 399 (33% discount). Check out these and other Cyber ​​Monday offers on Amazon.

For those who want a smart box, but with Google Assistant, the Google Nest Mini is priced at R$134.90 at Pix. The Google Wi-Fi kit with 3 mesh routers is costing R$ 1,599 on Amazon for Prime customers. As soon as any interesting offers come up, we’ll update this post, so keep an eye out!

