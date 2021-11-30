Cyber ​​Monday: Magazine Luiza, Mercado Livre, Casas Bahia and Americanas have discounts of up to 80%

After Black Friday, consumers still have one more date to pan for products at discounted prices. And that opportunity ends this Monday (29).

The “Cyber ​​Monday”, which, in free translation, means “Cyber ​​Monday”, was made official in the United States, in 2005, as a sales strategy through e-commerce to burn inventory and circulate products, such as electronics and computer items, which were not sold on Black Friday.

O InfoMoney compiled offers from leading retailers in the country and found several products with discounts ranging between 60% and 80%. Electronics, smartphones and home products have the best opportunities.

The shopping Monday is also an attempt by companies to improve their sales performance which, on Friday (26), was tepid.

Black Friday 2021 registered a growth of 6.3% in nominal sales compared to 2020, according to Cielo-ICVA — Cielo Varejo Extended Index, but 9.1% lower than in 2019.

“Black Friday 2021 came down to consumers with few cash reserves, directly affected by inflation, and retailers with no room for promotions. Black Friday wasn’t half double, but the one that never was, never existed”, says Edu Neves, CEO of ReclameAqui.

“We saw the inability of retail to generate promotion. There was even some discount, interest-free installments, but what we saw were consumers doing supermarkets”, he adds.

According to ReclameAqui, the volume of complaints registered between noon on Wednesday (24) and 9 pm on Friday (26) reached 9,690, an increase of 19%.

See some offers from “Cyber ​​Monday”:

Magazine Luiza

The retailer has products in the app, on the website and in physical stores with discounts of up to 60%, and free shipping for purchases over R$99.

See some offers available this Monday:

Couple 6 Doors Wardrobe 1 Overhead Door 1 Drawer Dallas Espresso Móveis White from R$ 558.46 to R$360.91

Smart TV 50” Crystal 4K Samsung 50AU7700 Wi-Fi Bluetooth from R$4,999 for R$2,659.05

Smartphone Motorola Moto G30 128GB Dark Prism 4G from R$ 1,899.00 for R$ 1,259.10

Oil-free Electric Fryer / Nell Fit Air Fryer – Black 3.2L with Timer from R$ 539.90 to R$ 299.00

Samsung Book NP550XDA-KF2BR Intel Core i5 Notebook – 8GB 256GB SSD 15.6” from R$ 5,999.00 for R$ 3,161.07

Bahia Houses

Casas Bahia is offering products with up to 80% discount, in addition to the possibility of starting to pay within 100 days with the company card. It is possible to pay up to 30 installments, depending on the purchase category.

Computer products are at discounts of up to R$ 3 thousand.

Check out this Monday’s offers:

Brastemp BWK12AB Washer with Anti-Bullet Cycle, Duvet and White Spots Strip – 12Kg of R$ 1,999.00 for R$ 1,626.57

Smart TV LED 32″ HD Samsung T4300 with HDR, Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring from R$1,599.00 to R$1,399.00

Herval Nature Bamboo Double Bed Box with springs 56x138x188 cm from R$ 889.90 to R$ 699.00

iPhone 11 Apple 128GB PRODUCT(RED 6.1” Screen, 12MP Dual Camera, iOS $4,999 for $4,369.05

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Bluetooth Headset Bronze from R$799.00 to R$449.00

Amazon

At Amazon, consumers can find products with up to 60% discounts, the possibility of paying up to 10 installments and free shipping for Prime customers — who pay monthly for the company’s subscription program.

See the offers available this Monday:

Echo Dot (3rd Generation): Smart Speaker with Black Alexa from R$349.00 to R$199.00

Epson EcoTank L14150 Multifunction Printer from R$ 4,333.00 to R$ 4,035.00

Air Conditioner Split HW LG Dual Inverter Voice 9000 BTUs from R$ 1,999.00 for R$ 1,879.00

Acer ASPIRE 3 Notebook A315-34-C6ZS Intel Celeron N4000 from R$2,209.00 to R$1,949.00

Gamer Mid Tower RGB BOLT case from R$372.61 to R$259.00

Free market

Mercado Livre offers discounts of up to 80% on items for cars, beauty, sports and shoes.

Check out some offers:

12v Impact Screwdriver With Suitcase Pi-10ma Mondi R$ 248.00 for R$ 169.00

Midea Family Air Fryer Electric Oil Free Fryer 4 Liters from R$ 649.00 for R$ 589.90

Samsung Galaxy A12 Dual SIM 64GB white 4GB RAM from R$1,799 to R$899.00

Smartwatch Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Global Version from R$227.54 to R$193.46

Student Nylon Guitar Waldman Eletroacustico Natural Ppce 1 from R$ 297.00 for 276.00

american sa

At Americanas, discounts reach 80% with free shipping for orders placed directly on the app. The retailer also offers 50% cashback on purchases made through the Ame app, its digital wallet.

Smart TV 65″ UHD Samsung 4k 65AU7700 Crystal Processor 4k for R$ 4,105.90 for R$ 3,613.19

Dell Inspiron I15-3501-A10P Notebook Intel Pentium Gold-7505 4GB 128GB from $2,689.99 to $2,420.99

Brastemp Refrigerator BRM44HK Frost Free Duplex 375L from $2,759.99 to $2,599.99

Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB 5G Wi-Fi from BRL 3,999.00 for BRL 3,599.00

Cadence To Go O’clock Coffeemaker, Ocaf205-220v from R$119.99 to R$89.99

