Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 get next-gen update in 2022

Today (29), CD Projekt RED announced through a press release that the version for the new generation of consoles cyberpunk 2077 will arrive in the first quarter of 2022, and that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will also receive an upgrade to the new consoles, which should be released in the second quarter of next year.

CDPR reports that Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen version is coming Q1 2022 – teams are being expanded

– a major CP2077 update is coming as well

– the CP2077 expansion is still in development

– CDPR has started early “exploratory work” on new projects as wellhttps://t.co/O83idakMsE pic.twitter.com/y4QXikktNz — Nibel (@Nibellion) November 29, 2021

“We are hard at work on the next generation version of cyberpunk, scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2022, along with another major update for all platforms. We also have work in progress on the next generation version of The Witcher 3 and in the expansion cyberpunk. At the same time, we continue with the transformation of our studio, which is affecting more and more production teams,” said Adam Kicinski, President and Co-CEO of CD PROJEKT Group.

The statement also explained that the developer has already started exploring new projects, but that they are still at an early stage of development, and reinforced the Polish developer’s joy in having Digital Scapes (now called CD PROJEKT RED Vancouver) and The Molasses Flood as part of your group.

“We are happy to join forces with the Vancouver and Boston studios – both are experienced teams that we plan to expand over the next few years. Each transaction strengthens the Group’s core competencies and paves the way for further growth,” said Kicinski.

