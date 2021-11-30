Day says he’s strong because he doesn’t need stabilizers

Dayane Mello and Aline Mineiro talked about how they dealt with their pain and cited everything from childhood trauma to the pressure of confinement in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The ex-panicat, diagnosed with bipolar disorder and undergoing drug treatment, mentioned the impact of the mood stabilizers she takes. The former Grande Fratello bragged about “being strong” to the point where she didn’t need to be medicated.

“I have stabilizers [de humor] that, if I go a day without, I forget”, said Aline.

“I think that, in this house, I’m the only one who doesn’t take anything. I never needed it. I always tried to keep myself sane. Fight with myself,” Dayane said.

“But look, I admire you a lot, you did it. Because there are times when the chemical process is much stronger, you go crazy. There is still this aggravating factor,” said the ex-panicat.

“I imagine, I can imagine”, replied the model. “Yeah. And that tells a lot about your personality.”

“Yes. And when I take it off [os remédios], the key does that,” explained Aline, gesturing a key being turned.

“You’re someone else. That’s why I tell you: I think I’m really strong. The fact that I don’t need these things, you know?”, Dayane commented.

Earlier on the same day, Dayane also pointed out that Marina Ferrari had suffered aggression from her ex-boyfriend for being “psychologically weak”.