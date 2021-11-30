Despite mutations, omicron has caused mild symptoms so far; understand – 11/28/2021

In an interview with British newspaper The Telegraph, published yesterday, Angelique Coetzee, a general practitioner for 33 years and president of the Medical Association of South Africa, said that patients she has seen with the omicron variant of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) showed only mild symptoms. The specialist highlighted, however, that more time is needed to confirm the information and data regarding the new strain.

Coetzee was responsible for the first alert to authorities about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, newly discovered in South Africa. She said she was intrigued by the “unusual” and milder symptoms presented by patients who came to her office in Petroria.

“The most common symptom is intense fatigue for a day or two, followed by body aches,” he said in an interview with the British newspaper. “Some people also complain of a scratchy throat and a non-continuous dry cough that comes and goes.”

In a statement, the WHO (World Health Organization) says that studies suggest that the new strain would increase the chance of a person who has already been infected to be infected again. But the agency admits that it is still unaware of the impact of the new mutation.

Data are preliminary, says expert

Yes, the news is encouraging, but caution is needed — as the information is very preliminary. “It seems that the increase in cases caused by omicrons has not yet been reflected in the increase in hospitalizations and deaths”, says Alexandre Naime, infectious diseases specialist and professor at Unesp (Universidade Estadual Paulista).

The specialist, however, asks to emphasize the “yet” in the sentence above. “This is very preliminary data, which will still be monitored in the other cases that are being detected outside South Africa”, he explains. “For now, what we know for sure is that this variant is quite different from the others and potentially more transmissible,” he says.

One of the possible explanations for the lower severity would be that part of the population would already be immunized with the vaccine. “Another factor is that, when a virus has many mutations, it ends up losing its pathogenic power [de provocar doenças graves] despite becoming more transmissible,” says Naime.

And Brazil?

In Brazil, Anvisa recommended that the government adopt restrictions for flights and travelers coming from six African countries: South Africa, Botswana, Swaziland (Eswatini), Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

But the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that the same precautions should be taken against other variants of the new coronavirus.

For epidemiologist Pedro Hallal, a professor at the Federal University of Pelotas, in Rio Grande do Sul, it is inevitable that omicron will reach Brazil, but the country is well prepared to face the new variant. “Zé Gotinha won from Delta and, now, he is getting ready to face the ômicron”, he jokes. “With the trend towards an improvement in vaccination in Brazil, the country has some defense to deal with omicron”, he believes.

* Collaborated with reporter Leonardo Martins.