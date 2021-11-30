Deyverson sympathizes with Andreas Pereira for mistake in the final: “I feel for him” | sports news

It was in a mistake by Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo, that Deyverson scored the goal for the three-time Libertadores da América championship for Palmeiras. The failure, in the extra time of Saturday’s match, gave glory to the Palmeirense and a trauma to the rubro-negro, who apologized to the fans and burst into tears with his family.

Two days later, the author of the goal sent strength to the opponent.

– Sorry for him. I went through this, lived through this. Even more so in a moment of Libertadores, a universal title, that the world stopped to see… In that heat, people may be extrapolating. I send a message so he can be strong, get back on his feet, keep working. He is a great player – Deyverson said in an interview with SporTV News.

The attacker knows what it’s like to deal with criticism. Until the decisive goal, it was very questioned by the fans.

– I’ve been through a lot of criticism, a lot of threats, a lot of words that hurt, that hurt. Words hurt more than a slap in the face. People get really heavy on criticism. They speak of daughters, father and mother, wife. They talk, they’re heavy, they don’t want to know what you’re going to feel. To me, it doesn’t. Only it affects my mother, my daughters, my wife.

Palmeiras title hero, Deyverson lives a celebrity Monday. In the morning, he participated in the program “Mais Você”, by Ana Maria Braga, on TV Globo. Afterwards, he took over the Globo Esporte studio and did not miss the chance to send a message to his rivals. In both participations, he proved his reputation as a crybaby and was very emotional.

Meanwhile, Flamengo experienced a day of change. The club announced the resignation of coach Renato Gaúcho.