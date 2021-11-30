Diego Hypólito is eliminated from the Show dos Famosos after paying homage to Benito Di Paula

Diego Hypólito was eliminated last Sunday night, 28; Mariana Rios and Robson Nunes follow in the competition

Another elimination in the Show of the Famous! This time, Diego Hypólito (35) bid farewell to competition after honoring Benito Di Paula (80).

In the last phase of group C, the athlete ended up losing to Mariana Rios (36), who honored Katy Perry (37), and Robson Nunes (39), who risked everything as Mano Brown (51).

With grades 9.9 of cute (60) and Black Gil (47) and 9.8 of Claudia Raia (54) and of the viewers, Hypólito was in third place in the total with 157.3 points. The actress closed with 159 and the actor with 158.8 points.

“I have to thank for the opportunity. Here, we represent people a lot. Just to have this opportunity to show an art that is different from mine, which I’m starting… We’re very weak in dreams and have to dream again. To return to dream, we have to go in search of something”, said Diego after learning of the elimination.

First eliminated from the Famous Show

Thiago Arancam (39) was the first eliminated from the ‘Show of the Famous’. after honoring Andrea Bocelli (63), the tenor was third in the overall score with 158.3 and said goodbye to the competition. “Honing for one of these two to win. This key was very difficult”, he said after seeing the result.

Check out Diego’s presentation:

On the birthday of the great Benito Di Paula, Diego Hypólito pays homage to the singer in the #ShowDosFamosos! #Sunday pic.twitter.com/1b8Y418rYf — TV Globo (@tvglobo) November 28, 2021





